The state has temporarily suspended the medical license of a doctor whose credentials were questioned by an anti-abortion group, officials of Louisiana Right to Life said Wednesday.

In a statement, the group said the action was taken Tuesday by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners against Dr. Kevin Work, who critics said is performing abortions in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

It said the suspension is pending final resolution of the complaint, which will be the subject of an administrative hearing.

Leaders of Louisiana Right to Life sent a letter to the state panel last week highlighting past disciplinary actions the board has taken against Work.

The letter said it would be surprising if Work was allowed to work in outpatient abortion sites given his troubled history.

"We applaud the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners for their prompt action in investigating Dr. Kevin Work and taking emergency action to protect the safety of the public," Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said.

The suspension was announced on the board's website.

Dr. Work could not be reached for comment when the complaint was filed.

