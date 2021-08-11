Option A for Interstate 10 bridge crossing City Park Lake. This is one of four options for expanding I-10 and upgrading the City Park and University Park lakes. DOTD is looking for input about which design to follow and is asking for people to vote on which they prefer.
Option B for Interstate 10 bridge crossing City Park Lake.
Option C for Interstate 10 bridge crossing City Park Lake.
Option D for Interstate 10 bridge crossing City Park Lake.
For many, the Interstate 10 bridge over City Park Lake serves as the entry to downtown Baton Rouge and the state wants your input on what the bridge's replacement should look like.
After miles of strip malls and urban sprawl, the brief trip over City Park Lake on I-10 shows off Baton Rouge with an idyllic nature setting towards LSU in one direction and in other direction the iconic Mississippi River Bridge and the downtown skyscrapers beyond the tree line. For these reasons, the state Department of Transportation and Development envisions the new City Park Lake bridge to be a “signature” element that the public should have say in deciding the design.
The City Park Lake bridge replacement is part of a $1.1 billion project to widen the eight miles of Interstate 10 between La. Hwy 415 on the west bank to near where Interstate 12 splits from the I-10 on the east bank.
In addition to the bridge, a coalition is working on a separate project to developing the City Park and University Lake systems. The Franklin Associates is working with DOTD on the new I-10 bridge across City Park lakes as well as with the coalition refurbishing the lakes to ensure the two very separate projects are aligned.
The coalition of state, local and LSU interests handling the deepening of the lakes, improving the natural habitat and upgrading recreational uses, also is seeking public input.
