For many, the Interstate 10 bridge over City Park Lake serves as the entry to downtown Baton Rouge and the state wants your input on what the bridge's replacement should look like.

After miles of strip malls and urban sprawl, the brief trip over City Park Lake on I-10 shows off Baton Rouge with an idyllic nature setting towards LSU in one direction and in other direction the iconic Mississippi River Bridge and the downtown skyscrapers beyond the tree line. For these reasons, the state Department of Transportation and Development envisions the new City Park Lake bridge to be a “signature” element that the public should have say in deciding the design.

The City Park Lake bridge replacement is part of a $1.1 billion project to widen the eight miles of Interstate 10 between La. Hwy 415 on the west bank to near where Interstate 12 splits from the I-10 on the east bank.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and will include new travel lanes, modifications to I-10 interchanges and the replacement of some bridges.

An online poll asks participants to rank four bridge designs and three monument tower designs. About 2,100 people had cast votes as of Tuesday morning.

Here are the four options to choose from.

Option A

Option B

Option C

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Option D

Found your favorite? Click here to vote. The poll is active until midnight on Aug. 31.

+3 Interstate 10 expansion clears hurdle; College Drive exit revamp to start before summer The state has cleared a key hurdle for the widening of Interstate 10 between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split, Louisiana transportation chief Sha…

In addition to the bridge, a coalition is working on a separate project to developing the City Park and University Lake systems. The Franklin Associates is working with DOTD on the new I-10 bridge across City Park lakes as well as with the coalition refurbishing the lakes to ensure the two very separate projects are aligned.

The coalition of state, local and LSU interests handling the deepening of the lakes, improving the natural habitat and upgrading recreational uses, also is seeking public input.

Below are the two University Lakes polls, which are active throughout the month of August.

Part 1: What kind of activities do you want at the lakes?

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6467210/Part-1-University-Lakes-Open-House-2

Part 2: What do you want the lake edges to look like?

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6447866/Part-2-University-Lakes-Open-House-2