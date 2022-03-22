U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy took a softer line in his opening remarks to Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson than some of his Republican colleagues on the U.S. Judiciary Committee.

“One of the primary roles of the United States Supreme Court is to uphold the rule of law. And, sometimes, justices have to uphold the rule of law when it’s not popular. Sometimes justices have to uphold the rule of law when it’s not popular with the majority of Americans. Boy, that’s tough. It’s also important,” said Kennedy, the only member of the Louisiana delegation on the committee that is vetting the qualifications of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Both Kennedy, R-Madisonville, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, voted against Jackson’s ascendency to the District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals less than a year ago on June. 14. Only three Republicans – Collins, of Maine; Graham, South Carolina; and Murkowski, Alaska – joined all the Democrats in a 53-44 vote to approve her posting to one of the most important benches in the country. Three senators, all Republicans, didn’t vote.

Jackson will need 51 votes to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

“I’m rather fond of the Bill of Rights, and I know you are as well. I’ve never believed that the Bill of Rights is there for the high school quarterback or the prom queen. They’re covered by it, but the Bill of Rights is there to protect the rights of people who don’t see the world exactly like everybody else or who don’t look exactly like everybody else,” he added.

Kennedy did take a moment to name-check Southern University and LSU to chuckles from the audience. “Unless you correct me, I am going to assume your purple attire is also meant to honor LSU in my state,” Kennedy told Jackson.

Some of Kennedy’s Republican colleagues took much more aggressive swings at Jackson.

For instance, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blamed Democrats for low attacks during past Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley raised questions about seven sentences Jackson handed out to child pornographers, which he called lenient. Hawley has tweeted: “This is a record that endangers children.”

Somewhat testily, Jackson replied: “As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth.”

When rendering those sentences, Jackson said she looks the offender’s eye. “I tell them about the adults who are former child sex abuse victims, tell me that they will never have a normal adult relationship because of this abuse. I tell them about the ones who say, 'I went into prostitution, I fell into drugs because I was trying to suppress the hurt that was done to me as an as an infant.' ”

Kennedy was more circumspect when acknowledging partisan touchstones, such as so-called “court packing,” which is expanding the number slots to ensure judges of one political philosophy outnumber those with different viewpoints.

“And most of the people who want to delegitimize the Supreme Court believe—unlike our founders, in my judgment—believe that the members of the Supreme Court ought to be and are politicians in robes,” Kennedy said. “They believe that the United States Supreme Court ought to be a mini-Congress. They believe that the law is not the law—the law is supposed to just be politics practiced in a different way—and they believe in court packing. And they’re wrong.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill, pointed out that the only recent example of “court packing” happened a couple years ago when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, refused to allow Senate confirmation hearings for nominee Merrick Garland, thereby keeping a majority on the high court of Republican-nominated justices for about a year. When Donald Trump was elected president, he was able to name three conservatives to the Supreme Court.

Kennedy also strung some quotes from a justice he didn’t name but called greatest ever that encapsulates his view of the judiciary and the legislature. “I’ll leave you with these last thoughts,” Kennedy told Jackson: “‘The American people love democracy, and the American people are not fools. …The people know their value judgments are quite as good as those taught in any law school—maybe better. …Value judgments, after all, should be voted on, not dictated.’”

Kennedy was quoting the late Antonin Scalia from the justice’s dissent in Planned Parenthood v Casey, one of the seminal abortion cases.