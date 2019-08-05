The College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual “Night of Champions" in Baton Rouge later this year, and state officials are actively courting the organization to establish a permanent hall of fame in the Capital City.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he hopes the event, which is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, will mark the beginning of an ongoing relationship with the College Baseball Foundation. The "Night of Champions" event is where the foundation doles out awards and will induct its newest class into the hall of fame.
Specifically, the governor said he hopes the foundation will establish a permanent hall of fame in Baton Rouge, a city with a “storied baseball history.”
LSU's baseball program has reached the College World Series 18 times and has won six national championships, second-most in history. LSU also has led the nation in average attendance for 12 consecutive seasons and 23 of the past 24. In 2019, the Tigers averaged 10,634 fans per game at Alex Box Stadium.
“I don’t know of another place in the United States of America that is more supportive of college baseball than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Edwards said at a news conference with state and college baseball officials. “And I’ll put it up against cities regardless of how big they are or whether they're on the east coast or the west coast or wherever.”
Founded in 2004, the College Baseball Foundation is currently seeking a new, permanent site for a facility to house its Hall of Fame. The current Hall of Fame is part of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library on the campus of Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
At one time, the College Baseball Foundation had announced plans to make the Hall of Fame a permanent building in Lubbock, but the idea was scrapped in 2017.
Voting is underway for the 2019 Hall of Fame class, and honorees will be revealed the week of Aug. 19, according to the foundation.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also touted the event and pitched Baton Rouge as a permanent hall of fame site at the news conference Monday.