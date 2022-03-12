On March 1, Tom Aswell, a retired state employee who publishes the Louisiana Voice blog, wrote he had “picked up on a fairly strong report” that Gov. John Bel Edwards would be meeting with his cabinet the following week to announce he would be taking a job in Washington, D.C., “most probably in the Energy Department.”

On March 3, conservative political pundit Jeff Crouere said on WGNO in New Orleans that rumors about Edwards planning to step down were “ramping up, and I think there’s a lot to them….The Biden Administration has Cedric Richmond and Mitch Landrieu, and they could be trying to get a fellow Democrat in.”

That day, TV reporters in Lafayette chased Edwards to his car after an appearance there, clamoring to ask whether he’s leaving his job mid-term.

“I am amazed at stories with absolutely zero proof – there cannot be a credible source that gave rise to all of that,” Edwards told a crowd in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Edwards said the meeting with his cabinet was a two-day planning workshop in New Orleans.

“I raised and spent $40 million to be re-elected (in 2019),” he said. “We finally have money to invest in education and transportation in Louisiana. Do you think I’m going to leave?”

The crowd laughed and applauded.