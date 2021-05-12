House Republicans ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday from their No. 3 leadership position for repeatedly calling out President Donald Trump’s falsehoods that he won last year’s presidential election.
Cheney also has angered Trump by saying he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with his claims that President Joe Biden and his followers stole the election from him.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, one of five Republican members of Louisiana’s six-person House delegation, seemed enthusiastic about replacing Cheney, who is from Wyoming.
“Liz does not represent the 100 million Americans who support President Trump,” said Higgins, who represents Acadiana. “She’s a career politician elitist, a vice president’s daughter. She’s bitter now because she intended to bulldoze her way into the White House and some of us said HELL NO.”
Higgins also predicted that Cheney “is on her way out of the Republican Party.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, said nothing on Wednesday in response to a query. But a spokesperson noted his office’s statement last week against Cheney and in favor of having U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik replace her.
“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for conference chair,” said Lauren Fine, a spokesperson.
Press accounts have indicated that GOP members’ support for Cheney eroded in recent days, in part because Scalise, who represents suburban New Orleans, said last week that Republicans ought to replace her. That marked a turnabout from early February when House members gave her a vote of confidence even after she voted to impeach Trump and strongly condemned his conduct.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, was initially critical of Trump’s behavior, though he voted against impeachment, but has since softened his stance toward the former president.
The purge of Cheney from her leadership position occurred Wednesday morning in a voice vote in a proceeding outside of the House chamber.
The other three Republican members of Louisiana’s House delegation – Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Garret Graves – would not say how they voted or offer their views on Cheney, indicating the political sensitivity of the issue.
Of the three press secretaries, only Trey Williams, who works for Letlow, was willing to respond to two email queries. He said Letlow had “no comment” on Cheney.
Emerging from Wednesday’s closed-door meeting, Cheney remained unrepentant, saying, “We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution.”
She said the country needs a strong Republican Party and added, “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets near the Oval Office.”
Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for his role in causing the Jan. 6 riot. She was the only one in a leadership role.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was among the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump, has been one of the few GOP members to publicly side with Cheney in recent days.
“If you look at the polls, there is a whole group of folks that agree with Liz Cheney,” Cassidy said Sunday on “Meet the Press,” emphasizing that she has had a strong conservative voting record.
On Wednesday, Cassidy said the vote by his House colleagues is “going to be perceived as President Trump dictating what the House does.”
However, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on Tuesday faulted Cheney for not focusing on defeating Biden’s agenda.
“I think everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, but they’re not entitled to their own agenda — in terms of their own strategy, in terms of defeating socialism — if they’re in leadership,” Kennedy said. “And I think that’s what this is all about….Basically, she’s hit a wasp nest with a short stick.”