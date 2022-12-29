After battles over funding and complaints about a lack of service, the East Feliciana Parish coroner announced Wednesday his resignation from office, according to a letter submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III sent his resignation letter with an effective date of Friday at midnight. East Feliciana Parish will have 20 days from the resignation to call a special election to fill the remainder of Bickham's term, which ends in December 2023, the letter said.
Bickham was elected coroner in 2019 after beating incumbent Michael Cramer, who previously held the seat for four years.
Bickham and the East Feliciana Police Jury had been going toe-to-toe in the weeks leading up to the resignation, starting with the police jury's refusal to pay a $15,500 invoice for office rent submitted by the coroner in November. Jurors said Bickham already had access to two office sites and they would not pay for a home office space.
Later that month, Parish Manager Joseph Moreau told the Police Jury Executive Committee that the jury received several complaints from an ambulance company and six funeral homes saying Bickham was unresponsive to their requests for assistance.
In one instance, Moreau said at that meeting, the body of a military veteran remained at a funeral home for three weeks because the funeral home could not reach Bickham to sign the cremation order.
Bickham said in an interview after the meeting that he never heard of the incident with the veteran and that he always responds to calls.
Moreau told the police jury he submitted those complaints to the Attorney General's Office, which previously prosecuted former East Feliciana coroner Laura DeJohn for filing and maintaining false public records.
Both Bickham and the East Feliciana Police Jury's Office were unavailable for comment Thursday.