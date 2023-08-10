Five state representatives and six state senators who represent parts of the Baton Rouge region will return to office without a vote after no one filed to challenge them.
Qualifying for races in the Oct. 14 election began Tuesday and ran through Thursday. Louisiana voters will pick a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, and some local voters will select parish presidents, parish council members and other offices.
For more information on who's running in local races, click here.
The local representatives running unopposed are:
- Edmond Jordan, a Democrat in District 29
- Barbara Carpenter, a Democrat in District 63
- Larry Selders, a Democrat in District 67
- Paula Davis, a Republican in District 69
- Vanessa Caston Lafleur, a Democrat in District 101
The local senators running unopposed are:
- Cleo Fields, a Democrat in the 14th District
- Regina Barrow, a Democrat in the 15th District
- Franklin Foil, a Republican in the 16th District
- Eddie Lambert, a Republican in the 18th District
- Ken Brass, a Democrat in the 58th District
- Tony Bacala, a Republican in the 59th District
Many local offices will be filled without a vote, too.
The coroners in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston will all be elected without opposition. The races for sheriff and parish president in those parishes feature more than one candidate.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, there will be an election for only one of the nine seats on the parish council because only one candidate entered in all the other races. In Ascension Parish, three of the 11 members of the parish council ran unopposed: Joel Robert, Travis Turner and Chase Melancon. In Livingston, every parish council race has at least two candidates.
East Baton Rouge Parish does not have elections for mayor-president or Metro Council this year.