U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy easily secured a second term Tuesday after a low-key election.
Cassidy, a Republican, polled 1.2 million votes, or about 59% of 2 million cast. A total of 65.5% of the state's 3 million registered voters participated in the election.
“We got two visions of the United States. One vision is where we the people kind of make our own decisions. And the other vision is where folks in Washington, D.C., make decisions for you. I’m for you. I’m for us," Cassidy told supporters in a large ballroom at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge that was about a third full.
Cassidy told folks to take food home so it wouldn't go to waste. Cassidy spent a few minutes taking photos with supporters, then delivered his victory speech a little after 9:30 p.m.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was his closest Democratic rival, with 389,626 votes, or about 19% of the total. That was much lower than what his campaign expected. Cassidy won every parish except Orleans, which Perkins took.
“Four months ago, running for the Senate was not on my radar at all,” Perkins told supporters in Shreveport. “Tonight, we fell short. But our movement is not over.”
Perkins congratulated Cassidy and asked his supporters to pray for his success.
Another surprise is that Derrick Edwards, an attorney in Harvey, won about 11% of the vote even though he didn't campaign. He had the endorsements of U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, and state Sen. Cleo Fields, of Baton Rouge, perhaps the two best-known Black elected officials in the state.
In all, including Perkins and Edwards, Cassidy faced 14 other candidates. But besides Perkins, only two others — New Orleans teacher Peter Wenstrup and small businessman and part-time actor Antoine Pierce from Baton Rouge — raised a bit of money and did much campaigning.
Over the next six years, Cassidy said in an interview Monday, he wants to continue his efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, eliminate unexpectedly large medical bills, expand broadband service to rural areas and create tax credits for companies to inject carbon dioxide underground as a way to slow global warming.
Cassidy began the campaign in a strong position in a race labeled by national handicappers as a safe Republican seat.
Although he has been overshadowed in the media by his junior Senate colleague, John Kennedy, Cassidy has been a stalwart Republican over the past six years and hadn’t committed any major gaffe.
Perhaps most importantly, he had voted down the line with President Donald Trump. This scared off a challenge from a more conservative Republican.
That allowed Cassidy to run a toned-down campaign, in which he ignored Perkins while not feeling the need to campaign on red-meat but divisive Trump issues, such as building a wall to shut down the country’s southern border to immigrants. Cassidy also deflected some of Trump’s more racially intolerant remarks by not agreeing with the president, then pointing to what Cassidy said were financial gains minorities received during the past four years.
Cassidy, 63, had little contact with voters throughout the campaign, in part because the coronavirus complicated holding traditional campaign events and in part because he ran a cautious, front-runner’s strategy of ducking debates and campaign forums, and minimizing his contact with reporters.
In a rare campaign event in Kenner on Monday, he stuck to generalities in a short speech, telling the small crowd that he favors hard work, individual responsibility, limited government and free enterprise.
“The best anti-poverty program is a good job,” he said.
With millions of dollars more from donors with interests in federal affairs, Cassidy relied on a series of TV ads that highlighted his past as a doctor and portrayed him as a faithful steward of Louisiana values.
In one ad, Cassidy discussed his efforts to improve the lot of veterans.
In another ad, Cassidy focused on his support for Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, a Metairie native, to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a third ad, broadcast late in the campaign, Cassidy emphasized his strong support for Trump, who was expected to carry Louisiana easily for the second election.
Cassidy also talked up his vote for the 2017 tax bill. He didn’t note that the tax act showered 60% of its benefits on the top 20% of earners, according to the Tax Policy Center, which is part of the Brookings Institution.
Meanwhile, it appeared for a time that no major Democrat would get in the race. No Democrat had won a Senate race since Mary Landrieu won a third term in 2008, and Cassidy had thumped her in 2014 with 56% of the vote.
But Perkins jumped in just before the qualifying deadline. At 34, he was unknown in the state, having served as mayor for less than two years in Shreveport.
Perkins immediately became the Democratic front-runner.
In person and in his first TV ad, Perkins emphasized his background as the son of a single parent, and as someone who graduated from West Point, who saw combat in the Army in Afghanistan and Iraq, and who graduated from Harvard Law School before winning the mayor’s race in 2018.
Perkins attacked Cassidy’s votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act passed under President Barack Obama. He said the expansion of Medicaid had given health care to 500,000 people and benefited 1 million who had preexisting conditions and could no longer have medical care denied to them because of that.
Perkins also said he would support an agenda that would represent ordinary people in Washington. He criticized Cassidy’s vote for the 2017 tax cut.
Money from Democrats across the country flowed into the campaigns of Democrats challenging other Republican incumbent senators, including Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, Susan Collins in Maine and Cory Gardner in Colorado. But Perkins was not able to close the money gap with Cassidy.
Through Oct. 14, the latest campaign filing period before election day, Cassidy had collected $10.9 million over the past three-plus years while Perkins had raised $1.7 million in less than three months.
Starting late hurt Perkins in other ways. He didn’t solidify the support of key Black political leaders in Louisiana.
Richmond and Fields said they had committed to Derrick Edwards before Perkins entered the race.
Neither would change his commitment even though Edwards didn’t campaign, and Perkins had endorsements from such big-name Democrats as former President Barack Obama, Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stayed neutral in the race, according to a spokesperson, to avoid antagonizing Cassidy, given the city’s need for federal aid.