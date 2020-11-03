UPDATED 9:05 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, has handily cleared a field of five challengers to claim a sixth term representing Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District as the state’s lone Democratic congressman.
With early and absentee mail ballots counted in seven of the district's 10 parishes and 137 of the district's 657 precincts, Richmond is ahead by almost 30,000 votes
Richmond, 47, has spent much of the past two years hard on the campaign trail as national co-chair for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign but was widely expected to win his own election against five relatively unknown and unfunded challengers without breaking a sweat.
The district includes most of Orleans Parish, parts of Jefferson Parish, then up the Mississippi River collecting African American majority precincts to predominantly minority neighborhoods of north Baton Rouge.
Candidates Colby James and Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, without party affiliation, Democrat Glenn Adrain Harris, along with Republicans David M. Schilling and Sheldon Vincent Sr. all appeared on the ballot against Richmond.
Richmond won the seat in 2010 and has captured at least 64% of the vote in each election since.
