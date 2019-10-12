Dr. Beau Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, secured a third four-year term Saturday night after staving off a challenge from his Democratic opponent Dr. Rani Whitfield.
Clark, a Republican, was first elected to the parishwide position in 2011. The Coroner's Office is responsible for mental health, sexual assault and death investigations, as well as providing forensic pathology services. State law requires the coroner be a licensed physician.
During the campaign, Clark said he hoped to be re-elected so he could complete staff training in pediatric forensic sexual assault examinations, work toward preventing cases of sudden infant death syndrome, and make sure treatment is available to those suffering with mental illness instead of incarcerating them.
In highlighting his strides so far, Clark said he was first coroner to publish annual reports highlighting statistics from his office, increased self-generated revenue from 9% to 26%, implemented an electronic procedure to process death certificates, and sounded the alarm on the parish's rising opioid crisis, resulting in new legislation and awareness.
"I have not looked back and have moved the office forward with more effectively trained investigators … as well as full transparency," Clark said last month. "This resulted in our office being the Gold Standard for Coroner offices through the state."
Clark was challenged by Dr. Rani Whitfield, a Democrat who has run a private family practice in Baton Rouge since 2000. Whitfield said he would similarly focus on the opioid epidemic, mental health and regular training for crime scene investigators if elected.
Whitfield also wanted to implement a parishwide organ donor campaign and increase the office's communication with local funeral homes and hospice facilities.
This wasn't the first time Whitfield ran for public office. He previously vied for a seat on the Metro Council in 2016 but ended up withdrawing from the face after his business and family was impacted by that year's historic floods.
---
Beau Clark
AGE: 46
RESIDES: Baton Rouge
EDUCATION: BS from Louisiana Tech University; Doctorate of Medicine from LSU School of Medicine-New Orleans
PROFESSIONAL: Former emergency medicine physician
POLITICAL CAREER: 8 years as East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner
WEBSITE: www.electbeauclark.com