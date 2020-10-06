Campaign finance reports from the Louisiana Ethics Commission, due this week, show incumbent Sharon Weston Broome having raised more money and having more cash on hand as the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's race enters its final month.
Who's throwing financial help behind Broome and her six challengers? Check out our database below.
Use the arrow icon to page through the list, or search for a specific candidate or donor in the search box. To view the data on a larger screen, click here.