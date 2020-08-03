Lawsuits targeting six candidates for Metro Council positions claim those seeking office are ineligible to run because of tax problems, residency issues, or both.

The lawsuits were filed just before the deadline to raise candidacy issues for this year's East Baton Rouge Metro Council elections and target a number of candidates seeking two council seats. One lawsuit seeks to remove five of the eight individuals running for the District 10 seat and the other asks a judge to prevent Cleve Dunn Jr. from pursuing the District 6 Metro Council seat in the Nov. 3 election.

Two voters in District 10 allege Will Chatman Sr., Eugene Collins and Jay Gaudet should be disqualified because they aren't registered voters in the district, as required by the city-parish's Plan of Government. The same lawsuit, filed on behalf of the two plaintiffs by Baton Rouge attorney Larry Bankston, asserts that Chatman, Markeda Cottonham and Quentin Anthony Anderson should get kicked out the race because they haven't filed state income tax returns in several years.

All five candidates on Monday called the allegations against them frivolous and untrue. The lawsuit, filed late Friday by Russell Dixon and Victoria Williams, is set for a hearing Tuesday before Judge William Morvant.

Dunn, a local businessman and Baton Rouge Airport commissioner, is accused of not having lived in the district he's running in for the required length time it takes to legally qualify.

Dunn said Monday he has lived in District 6 for more than a year and that he has done "everything he was supposed" to do in order to qualify for the race.

The second lawsuit, filed Baton Rouge attorney Charlotte McDaniel on behalf of Febiola Taylor, was assigned to state district court Judge Trudy White but no hearing had been set as of Monday afternoon.

The plaintiffs in the District 10 case say "Notice of Candidacy" forms filed by Chatman, Collins and Gaudet show that each are registered voters in precincts outside of District 10. Gaudet and Collins are registered to vote in District 9 and Chatman in District 7, the lawsuit states.

Section 2.3 of the city-parish's Plan of Government requires candidates be registered voters and residents of the districts they seek to represent on the Metro Council, the lawsuit asserts.

Gaudet called the allegation "unfortunate" and his qualifying status "legit," saying he's looking forward to getting everything cleared up at Tuesday's court hearing.

Collins, who is the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, blamed a clerical error on him being listed as a registered voter in District 9 instead of 10. He expressed similar confidence in being able to prove it in court Tuesday.

"This is an easy win," he said. "There was no need to take it to this level. This seems like an attack on strong black men. I never thought I'd see the day with African Americans would be putting the NAACP president on the stand."

Chatman denies the lawsuit's allegations against him too. Besides claiming he's registered to vote in another district, the suit also asserts the 56-year-old man should be disqualified because he hasn't filed state income tax returns in 2017 and 2018.

"I've been disabled since 2014 so I had no taxes to file," he said. "I'm coming in with my boxing gloves on. I'm baffled by everything that's going on."

The lawsuit says public records requests was filed with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, which couldn't confirm that Anderson or Cottonham filed their state income tax forms in 2015, 2016, or 2017.

Cottonham said she moved to Baton Rouge, from California, in 2018 so there wouldn't be any state income tax records filed here for her.

"They should have done their research," she quipped.

And Anderson dismissed this allegations as false as well.

"I look forward to presenting my law-abiding nature to the court tomorrow," he said.

The legal challenge Dunn is facing argues that he's registered to vote at an address on Harvey Drive, which is in District 6, but claims homestead exemption on a home located on Jane Seymour Drive. The home on Seymour Drive, located in District 8, is also listed as his mailing address for the property on Harvey Drive, the suits states.

The suit goes on to pin the Jane Seymour Drive address as Dunn's primary address since 2004. Dunn would have needed to be living at the Harvey Drive address for at least year to legally qualify for the District 6 seat, the suit states.

Dunn said he owns multiple properties throughout the city-parish but that the Harvey Street property is where he lives, and has been for a little more than a year.

"I didn't live in the district for the past 15 to 16 years but I've lived here in the time I was supposed to," he said.

Similar accusations were recently made against councilman LaMont Cole, who's running for re-election in District 7, but the courts ruled in his favor after he testified the house he claims homestead exemption at outside of his district is the home of his wife and kids and that he spends most nights sleeping at a $500 a month property within his district.

In prepared remarks Dunn went on to say, "It's no coincidence that the three Alpha males in Metro Council races candidacies have been challenged," Dunn said, referring to himself, Collins and Cole. "We look forward to our day in court to prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit and a waste of tax payer dollars."