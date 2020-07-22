BR.wickermayoral.061220.jpg
Councilwoman Tara Wicker officially announced her candidacy for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, June 12, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TERRY L. JONES

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker has officially qualified for East Baton Rouge Parish's mayoral race this fall. 

Wicker, a Democrat who has served as the representative for District 10 on the Metro Council for three consecutive terms, is the first to enter what is expected to be a crowded race for mayor-president. 

She made her intentions known last month that she would be challenging incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, who told The Advocate in January she intended to seek a second term in office but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday hadn't officially qualified yet. 

Wicker's says her platform is built around unifying the city-parish and creating a robust business sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.  

