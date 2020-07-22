Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker has officially qualified for East Baton Rouge Parish's mayoral race this fall.
Wicker, a Democrat who has served as the representative for District 10 on the Metro Council for three consecutive terms, is the first to enter what is expected to be a crowded race for mayor-president.
She made her intentions known last month that she would be challenging incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, who told The Advocate in January she intended to seek a second term in office but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday hadn't officially qualified yet.
Wicker's says her platform is built around unifying the city-parish and creating a robust business sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.