Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy said Saturday he would join the effort to refuse certifying electors from six states, thereby denying the presidency to the election's winner, Joseph R. Biden.

And a faction of the Republican majority of the Louisiana House of Representatives would appear to approve. Twenty-eight of the 68 GOP state legislators wrote Louisiana’s five Republican U.S. representatives and two U.S. senators in Washington, D.C., asking the congressmen to vote against certifying the Electoral College ballots from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump won those states in 2016, but voters there backed Biden in 2020.

“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes,” Kennedy said in a statement issued Saturday along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas. Instead of confirming Biden as the next president, Kennedy and Cruz recommend an audit of the election results, which could throw out votes now accepted and change the outcome.

In the weeks since the Nov. 3rd presidential election, President Donald Trump has claimed, without showing evidence, widespread voter fraud allowed by allegedly improper counting protocols gave Biden the victory.

John Kennedy statement of Jan. 2, 2021 Statement by US Sens John Kennedy and Ted Cruz asking for commission to investigate presidential election results

Trump and his Republican allies filed 60 unsuccessful legal challenges, including two that were summarily dismissed by U.S. Supreme Court justices, a third of whom were selected by the president.

Except for a handful of the usual discrepancies that were accounted for, Trump and his allies presented absolutely no evidence of fraud widespread enough to impact the results of the election. Secretaries of state and elections experts across the nation, many of whom are Republican, have said repeatedly that the Nov. 3 presidential election, which attracted more voters than any other American balloting in history, went well and the results accurately reflect the will of the majority of Americans.

Still Trump and his allies have refused to concede, adding significant drama to the usually ceremonial but Constitutionally required last step of naming the country’s chief executive for the next four years.

A joint session of Congress will meet 1 p.m. Wednesday to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College – 306 for Biden, 232 for Trump. The first to 270 officially wins.

But a member of the U.S. House can challenge the Electoral College vote. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, of Alabama, and a handful of his Republican colleagues have announced they would dispute the validity of the Electoral College results for the six states that flipped for Biden in 2020. If a senator takes up the cause, the two chambers will debate and eventually will publicly vote on whether to accept the election results.

U.S. senators Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach from Alabama, and Missouri’s Josh Hawley, whose staff include many former aides of Bobby Jindal, have both indicated they will pick up the challenge by the GOP House members.

NEWS: 11 Republican senators say they'll "vote on January 6 to reject the electors" from certain states.Ted CruzRon JohnsonJames LankfordSteve DainesJohn KennedyMarsha BlackburnMike BraunCynthia LummisRoger MarshallBill HagertyTommy TubervilleFull joint statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/R73V943g7e — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 2, 2021

Kennedy, who has supported Trump at every turn, noted that polling showed 39% of Americans believe “the election was rigged,” and that 67% of those holding that belief are Republicans.

Kennedy, a former bond attorney, said the courts had declined to hear the evidence, necessitating Congress to block Biden’s victory and order a commission “to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.

“Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed," Kennedy said.

Republican U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin; James Lankford, of Oklahoma; Steve Daines, of Montana; Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee; and Mike Braun, of Indiana. Republicans elected U.S. senator in the same balloting that the GOP claims as flawed also joined the statement and include Cynthia Lummis, of Wyoming; Roger Marshall, of Kansas; Bill Hagerty, of Tennessee; and Tuberville, Kennedy said.

A faction of Louisiana legislators would appear to support the effort. “It is clear that roughly half the country disputes the results of the election in these swing states,” state Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, said in a press release accompanying a four-page letter to Louisiana's congressional delegation.

“For Congress to causally certify election results from states where blatant fraud was tolerated is offensive and unacceptable,” Amedee continued.

The Dec. 28 letter, which was released publicly Saturday, lists the names of 28 of the 68 members Republican members of the House. But the letter was signed by only three state House members: Amedee, Valarie Hodges, of Denham Springs, and Kathy Edmonston, of Gonzales.

Delegation letter to Congress, Dec. 28, 2020 Faction of the Republican majority in the Louisiana House ask GOP congressmen to block the election results naming Joseph R. Biden the next pr…

“Whether you are Democrat or Republican, honesty in the election should matter,” Hodges said. “The integrity of elections must be preserved if we are to remain a free nation.”

Edmonston claimed in the statement that accepting the election results could translate to the country never having a free election again.

The letter pointed to a lawsuit filed by Texas that challenged the electoral procedures in the six states. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry signed onto a friend of the court brief written by Missouri’s Attorney General that supported the legal arguments in the Texas lawsuit.

The Texas lawsuit was one of two legal challenges summarily dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

+2 Our Views: Shame on Jeff Landry for backing sham election challenge Imagine what Attorney General Jeff Landry would say if a bunch of blue states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of a Loui…

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on 'unfortunate' election lawsuit: 'Disputes need to be real' Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday said a lawsuit supported by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry seeking to overturn millions of votes in…

Check back for further details