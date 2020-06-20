The male-dominated 19th Judicial District Court is guaranteed to add a fourth female judge to its ranks this summer. Early voting for the July 11 election began Saturday.
Four women are running for an open seat on the Baton Rouge-based state court. They are veteran Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander, 63; and lawyers Tiffany Foxworth, 45; Eboni Johnson-Rose, 42; and Jennifer Moisant, 47.
Johnson-Rose is the daughter and niece of twin 19th JDC Judges Ron and Don Johnson, respectively.
In another local judicial race, five attorneys are vying for an open spot on Baton Rouge City Court. They are "Greg" Cook, 52; Donald Dobbins, 60; Whitney Higginbotham Greene, 49; Jonathan Holloway Sr., 55; and Johnell Matthews, 70.
The City Court race is filled with intriguing story lines.
Dobbins' law license is currently suspended, but he has declined to withdraw from the race.
Matthews was 69 when she qualified in January to run in what was to be an April 4 election, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting statewide stay-at-home order pushed that date back. She turned 70 earlier this month.
The Louisiana Constitution sets a mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges but allows them to serve out the remainder of their terms if they reach that age while in office.
In a third area judicial race, this one involving the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, 22nd Judicial District Judge Richard "Rick" Swartz and 21st Judicial District Judge Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe are running for a vacant seat on the appellate court.
If there is not an outright winner in the 19th JDC or City Court elections on July 11, a runoff would be held Aug. 15.
Baker-Zachary-Central area seat
In the 19th JDC race, Moisant said a scarcity of female judges on that state court bench is one of the reasons she decided to run for the district's Division M seat.
"There aren't a whole lot of women on the (19th JDC) bench," Moisant said.
Only three of the district's seats are held by women: Janice Clark, Bonnie Jackson and Trudy White. White is the most recent female judge added to the court, taking the bench in 2009.
Alexander, Foxworth, Johnson-Rose and Moisant are Democrats.
Alexander, who practiced law for 16 years before being elected to City Court in 1995, believes her 25 years on the bench is what sets her apart from the other candidates in the 19th JDC race.
"I think that experience matters. I think the time I spent on the City Court uniquely qualifies me to sit on the District Court," she said.
Alexander, who views the chance to serve on the 19th JDC as a "new challenge," said she would bring "sound reasoning and good judgment" and "a love of the law" to the 19th JDC.
"Law has been my life," she said.
Foxworth, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran, has been a lawyer since 2005 and feels she possesses the temperament, leadership skills and legal expertise to sit on the state court bench.
"I would stand on justice and be a judge for all people," she said.
Foxworth says her criminal court experience is what distinguishes her from her fellow candidates.
"As an incoming judge, you would want to know how to conduct a preliminary examination," she said. Also called a preliminary hearing or probable cause hearing, a preliminary hearing is conducted to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute an accused person.
Foxworth ran unsuccessfully for City Court in 2012 and the 19th JDC in 2013.
Johnson-Rose, also a lawyer since 2005, is running for public office for the first time.
She said she is concerned about the "pipeline to prison" that puts so many young people behind bars for nonviolent offenses, and advocates alternatives to incarceration such as community service and having youthful offenders obtain their GED. She also wants to partner with community and technical colleges.
"The state of Louisiana incarcerates African-Americans at a highly disproportionate rate," Johnson-Rose said. "Instead of being in the prison system they can be in the workforce being a productive member of society."
Johnson-Rose, who has spent more than a decade as a trial attorney for several state agencies, said she would be lying if she said she hasn't thought about serving on the same court as her father and uncle.
"Truthfully that's not the guiding force behind any of this. It's just a plus at the end of the day," she said.
If Moisant wins the 19th JDC seat, she would sit on the court with one of her former bosses at the Balfour Emonet law firm. Kelly Balfour was elected without opposition last year.
Moisant said one of her interests is criminal justice reform, specifically when it comes to the bulging prison population.
"We over-incarcerate people either for not being able to make bail or for nonviolent offenses," she said.
If elected, Moisant said one of her first actions would be to meet with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's and Public Defender's offices, the defense bar and law enforcement to discuss solutions, including alternative sentencing strategies.
"What can we do to have less people in jail but still have them pay their debt to society," she said, describing herself as "practical and level-headed."
The 19th JDC Division M seat opened up when Beau Higginbotham was elected last fall to the 19th JDC's Division C seat nearer to his home. That seat was vacated by retired Judge Lou Daniel.
Whoever wins the Division M seat will fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of 2020, and will have to run again Nov. 3 of this year for a full six-year term on the 19th JDC bench.
The north Baton Rouge district includes Baker, Zachary and Central and goes down into Sherwood Forest.
"The people's court"
In the Baton Rouge City Court race, Greg Cook — who earned his law license in 2012 — had a short tenure at City Court as a senior deputy clerk and said he would administer justice in an equitable, impartial and timely manner if elected.
"My principals are simple — fair, hard work, integrity, honesty, humanity, humility and respect for all people," he said.
The state Supreme Court suspended Cook for 30 days in late 2018 for his handling of a succession. The justices suspended him again for six months last June for engaging in the unauthorized practice of law during his first suspension.
Cook, who claimed he unknowingly practiced law within the suspension period while waiting for word on when the suspension would begin, finished serving the six-month suspension in December.
Cook said this week his suspension was "more or less an oversight" and added that he's "better off for it."
As for Donald Dobbins' suspension, Cook said, "My heart goes out to him. I went through a similar situation and I prevailed."
Dobbins qualified Jan. 8 for the City Court race, and the Supreme Court suspended him three weeks later from practicing law for a year and a day for multiple instances of professional misconduct. The high court also ordered him to pay a combined $4,400 in restitution to two former clients.
Dobbins, a lawyer since 1991, has maintained he only needed a law license to qualify to run for judicial office, not to hold judicial office because judges cannot practice law.
"There's not a judge in this city who can practice law," he reiterated Wednesday.
If elected, Dobbins said he would use his extensive legal experience to run a court that is fair to all.
"You're going to be treated with dignity and the utmost understanding," he said.
Dobbins said he supports alternatives to jail time, such as community service or requiring a youthful offender who did not finish high school to obtain a GED.
"I want to make sure the punishment fits the crime," he said.
Whitney Greene, the lone Republican in the race, is the daughter of 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th JDC Judge Beau Higginbotham.
Greene, who is on leave from her position as an assistant state attorney general during the campaign, said City Court is important and should not be downplayed merely because it doesn't handle felony crimes.
"City Court affects more people in our city than any other court," she said. "It is the court we and our families are most likely to come in contact with."
Each of the candidates referred to City Court as "the people's court."
City Court handles civil, criminal and traffic matters. The court maintains criminal jurisdiction over misdemeanors that generally are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of not more than six months. Civil claims include personal injury, contract and landlord-tenant cases up to $35,000, as well as small-claims cases of $5,000 or less.
"Current events have highlighted the need for competent, experienced and honest leaders," Greene said. "I value hard work, I have respect for everyone, and I am willing to listen."
Greene ran for City Court in 2015 and 2017.
Jonathan Holloway Sr. has been an attorney for 20 years, handling cases in city, state and federal courts, and said his legal experience would serve him well on the City Court bench.
"My career thus far is so diverse it has prepared me to be a judge," Holloway said. "I don't think there's anything that will come before me that will be new."
"You can count on me to be on the bench, prepared every day, working diligently and fairly administering justice," he added.
Johnell Matthews, the wife of former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Johnnie Matthews, spent two decades working in the East Baton Rouge School System as a teacher, foreign language supervisor and assistant principal and has 18 years of legal experience.
"I have what you might call proven leadership skills. I really just want to serve the people in this capacity," said Matthews, who ran for City Court twice before, in 2017 and 2018.
Though 70 now, Matthews contends she is physically, mentally and legally able to run for the vacant seat. She says she should not be penalized for a pandemic pushing the election date beyond her 70th birthday.
"COVID-19 interrupted our election. That had nothing to do with me," she said.
Matthews added that "age is just a number" and said, "I've got a lot of living to do."
The open City Court seat, which does not expire until the end of 2024, was vacated last fall when City Court Judge Tarvald Smith won the 19th JDC Division A seat — a seat left open when Judge Todd Hernandez retired last year.
Every registered voter within the Baton Rouge city limits can vote in the City Court election.
District judges looking to move up
Swartz, a 22nd Judicial District judge from Covington, and Wolfe, a 21st Judicial District judge from Albany, are running for the 3rd District, Division D seat vacated when Circuit Judge William "Will" Crain was elected last year to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Voters in East and West Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes will choose the winner.
The pair of Republicans seek to represent a district that covers most of Louisiana's Florida Parishes, the region north of Lake Ponchartrain and westward to the Mississippi River.
Wolfe, originally from Hammond, has served on the 21st Judicial District bench for 15 years. She had been a prosecutor in the district prior to that and practiced law privately for almost 20 years at the beginning of her career.
Swartz has been a 22nd Judicial District Court judge since 2009, including serving as chief judge from 2016 to 2018, and has previously served as a Judge Pro Tempore for Slidell City Court. He's supervised the judicial district's DWI/Sobriety Court program and is a former assistant district attorney.
Both candidates studied law at LSU.
Early voting runs through July 4, excluding the two Sundays during that period.