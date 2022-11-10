East Baton Rouge was the last parish in the state to report complete election results Tuesday because it had trouble scanning nearly 12,000 absentee ballots.
While the Secretary of State's website showed 63 parishes as having completed their tallies in the moments after midnight Tuesday, East Baton Rouge stood out as the lone holdout.
Steve Raborn, the registrar of voters in the parish, said the local elections board ordered an additional scan of paper absentee ballots after an initial tally was off by two dozen votes. Some pieces of paper had been read twice.
“That doesn’t sound like a big number but we’ve got a number of smaller municipal elections where it doesn’t take many votes to make a big difference," Raborn said.
Without the absentee ballots counted, School Board member Mark Bellue led challenger Kimberly Bainguel in a District 1 race by 31 votes. When the valid tally was added just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Bellue had won by 21 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns.
“The board made the right call to rescan the ballots. We check those numbers for a reason, to be sure there are no issues,” Raborn said.
While votes are collected during a seven-day period ending a week before Election Day, they aren't counted until Election Day actually arrives.
“It’s a very busy, very hectic day, so the more we can do ahead of time the better we are. On the other hand we want to build trust in the process so those ballots stay sealed until Election Day so you know nothing was messed with,” Raborn said. "At the end of the day it’s better to be accurate than to be fast."