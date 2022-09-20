Attorney General Jeff Landry has stepped into Donald Trump’s legal fight with the Biden administration over Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Landry signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief filed Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Florida, which is handling the legal dispute. The court is considering whether the Justice Department should be able to resume a criminal investigation into classified documents seized last month at Trump’s private Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, or whether a special master should review the thousands of documents first.
Aside from Landry, attorneys general in eight other states -- Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia -- all signed on to the brief.
The attorneys general argue that the Biden administration’s position in the case should be viewed with “jaundiced eyes” because of that administration’s handling of a wide range of issues that have been challenged in court. They cite policies and litigation surrounding immigration, drilling, an eviction moratorium and vaccine mandates, among other things, and argue the Biden administration hasn’t acted in good faith.
Landry, who has joined Paxton’s fights over national issues before, plans to run for governor in 2023 and will likely position himself as a defender of the former president. He launched his gubernatorial bid earlier this month at his annual alligator hunt political fundraiser, where Donald Trump, Jr. sang Landry’s praises as an ally of the elder Trump.
Most notably, Landry joined Paxton’s effort in 2020 to overturn the election results after Trump lost.
The FBI seized “top secret” and other sensitive documents from Trump’s estate last month and were investigating the potential violation of multiple federal laws.