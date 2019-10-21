Incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in a single debate later this month.

Edwards agreed to the debate soon after the Oct. 12 primary. Rispone’s camp agreed Monday.

The runoff debate will air live on Wednesday, October 30 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Louisiana Public Broadcasting stations around the state. It will originate from the Baton Rouge studios of LPB.

The Council for A Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting are hosting. The debate will feature questions posed by a panel of reporters and the candidates also will question each other.

In the primary, Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, faced off with Rispone, who is running in his first elected position, and the third-place finisher, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, in three televised primary debates, including one hosted by LPB.

The runoff election is Nov. 16. Edwards failed to win the election outright in the open primary, receiving about 47% of the vote. Rispone edged out Abraham by a 27% to 24% margin.