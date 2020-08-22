Former Gov. Bobby Jindal got in a bit of Twitter war last week with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a favorite target among Republicans.
Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, was asked to give a 60-second speech supporting the presidential nomination of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, at the Democratic Party national convention last week.
She supported Sanders in the primary and said she plans to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. But convention rules call for a roll call vote for candidates that won delegates during the primary.
Republicans made much to-do about AOC’s procedural speech suggesting dissention among the Democrats. But then the GOP has criticized the 30-year-old former bartender since she became a political star in 2017 after defeating a longtime party bigwig, Joe Crowley, by knocking on doors in the liberal New York City district, which includes LaGuardia Airport and the home of the Mets baseball team, and arguing for a more progressive agenda.
Jindal joined the partisan scrum, texting: “Dems only giving @AOC 60 seconds to speak tonight. GOP should give her more time at their convention to show voters how crazy Dem ideas are.”
Ocasio-Cortez countered: “If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs.”