After paying some the highest electricity bills in the nation 13 years ago, Louisiana consumers now pay the lowest rates, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

It’s a fact that PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta doesn’t want voters to forget. After 12 years on the Public Service Commission, the Metairie Republican is seeking a third six-year term in Saturday’s election against Democratic challenger Allen Borne Jr., of New Orleans.

Public Service Commission District 1 includes all or part of 11 parishes but mostly consists of residents living in the Jefferson and St. Tammany Parish suburbs of New Orleans along with the Ascension and Livingston Parish suburbs of Baton Rouge. Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and voting continues until 8 p.m.

The monthly bill a typical Entergy residential customer pays for power has actually gone down 21% to $100.74 since 2008, when Skrmetta was first elected.

Skrmetta likes to stand in front of that one – just like each of his four elected PSC colleagues who regulate utilities, trucking, and cabs.

Borne points out that how the bills got so low is, like everything the PSC, a lot more complicated.

“Rates are low because right now the natural gas price is at record lows,” Borne said. If natural gas wasn’t so inexpensive right now, then monthly bills would higher, perhaps as much as 25%.

“We have to look at the rate of return – the profits utility companies receive,” Borne said. “The average is 10% to 11%, that’s guaranteed. But interest rates are so low right now that when we invest our money in the banks we get, what, 1%, maybe 1.5%?”

Borne said profit margins for the privately owned utility companies should be adjusted every three months to better track interest rates.

Skrmetta contends Borne doesn’t clearly understand how PSC commissioners consider complex financial and engineering information to come up with decisions that balance a utility’s ability to ensure that power flows continually at the lowest price possible for customers.

He helped develop a new financing method for lower hurricane recovery costs. Skrmetta also worked to remove utilities’ ability to include payrolls in the formula that sets rates.

At the same time, the utility companies need enough funds to provide low-cost power for businesses that want to expand or locate in Louisiana, thereby helping the economy, he said.

“Our rate mechanism is paving the way for $119 billion of new industry for Louisiana,” Skrmetta said. “We’re saving money for the public on a regular basis.”

For years after the 2005 hurricanes, Louisiana had some of the highest electricity bills in the country. That’s largely because Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused extensive damage to natural gas delivery infrastructure, which led to skyrocketing prices. Natural gas is the fuel used in many Louisiana plants that manufacture electricity and its cost caused the high monthly bills.

The five-elected PSC commissioners at the time were blamed by many for losing the 2007 competition to land a $4 billion German steel mill near Convent.

ThyssenKrupp AG acknowledged energy costs as part of its decision in favoring Alabama because the coal-fired generators could make electricity at about $5 million per month less than Louisiana’s natural gas plants.

Because of the amount of infrastructure – poles, transmission wires and the like – is so cumbersome, about a century ago investor-owned utilities were allowed to operate as a monopoly in specific territories. Based on their address customers are forced to do business with a single company. The Public Service Commission was given the job in the state Constitution to regulate what customers are charged.

Utility monopolies are allowed to collect the costs of making, transmitting and delivering electricity plus a guaranteed profit, usually about 10 percent. That includes the cost of building generating plants.

PSC commissioners decide what expenses can be charged customers. That sum is divided by the number of customers to produce a rate, called “energy charge” on Entergy bills. That rate is multiplied by the number of kilowatt hours of power a customer used in a given month.

In September 2020, Entergy Louisiana charged $100.74 to the residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts of electricity, which is a little less than the 1,300 kHw used by the typical customer, according to PSC documents. The rate was $47.79. The remainder was made up of various other charges, such as for storm recoveries and for construction costs incurred by the sidetracked project at the Little Gypsy Power Plant in LaPlace.

In September 2008, the bill for the same amount electricity was $128.36 – the same $47.79 rate but far fewer “riders” for storm recoveries, the PSC reports show.

The key difference is a $56.37 drop in the price of fuel, mostly natural gas, for Entergy’s electricity generating plants. The price is determined by world markets, not the PSC.

Natural gas in September 2008 cost customers 7.6 cents per MMBtu, which is how the fuel is measured. On Wednesday, the price of natural gas was 2.8 cents.

The cost of the fuel used to run the generators — called the fuel adjustment rate on monthly bills — is passed directly to the customers without any profit to the utility company.

Part of the reason the rates have not changed in years is because of the merger of two Entergy subsidiaries operating in Louisiana, which began in 2014. Entergy Gulf States, which covered Baton Rouge and much of Acadiana, joined Entergy Louisiana, which covered suburban New Orleans and much of the rest of the state. After the merger, the PSC extended rate plans. Though not yet scheduled, sometime next year, the rate structure likely will be revisited.

The “riders” are monthly charges used to pay off the bond that repaid Entergy for getting the lights back on after a storm. The riders for Katrina and Rita dropped off when those bonds are repaid. Storm restoration charges for the 2008 hurricanes, Gustav and Ike, will be on the bills until 2022 and the charges for Hurricane Isaac in 2012 will be repaid in 2026.