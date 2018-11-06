WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham easily beat back three opponents Tuesday to claim a third term in Congress, complete, but unofficial election returns show.
Abraham, a Republican from the small Richland Parish community of Alto, avoided a runoff to win re-election outright in his northeast Louisiana congressional district, which stretches from the Arkansas border down to the Florida Parishes and includes the cities of Monroe and Alexandria.
Abraham faced Democrat Jessee Fleanor, Independent Billy Burkette and Libertarian Kyle Randol.
The 64-year-old Abraham now faces a decision about whether to challenge Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, in 2019. Abraham has publicly expressed interest in the race and consulted with campaign strategists but has put off making a final decision until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Abraham, a physician and veterinarian, campaigned for re-election on the accomplishments of the GOP-controlled Congress, including a package of tax cuts and increased funding for the military.
Abraham’s been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and backed nearly all of Trump’s initiatives, though he criticized some aspects of Trump’s trade and tariff policies, which have hit agricultural exports from Abraham’s largely rural congressional district.
