Despite polling as the GOP front-runner in this year's governor's race, Congressman Ralph Abraham has so far done little to close a wide gap between his opponents in the fundraising arena, according to campaign finance reports made public this week by the three major candidates.

Abraham, a north Louisiana congressman and one of two Republicans running for governor this year, raised $800,000 in the second quarter, according to Louisiana Board of Ethics filings. That’s about the same amount he raised in the first quarter, and is more than his opponent, wealthy businessman Eddie Rispone, raised during the period.

Still, Rispone, who loaned his campaign more than $10 million, and Edwards, who was in a fundraising blackout for almost the entire second quarter, both posted sizable war chests that dwarf Abraham’s. Rispone and Edwards both have nearly $10 million in the bank, and Edwards is the only candidate to go on TV with a statewide ad.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association has dropped half a million dollars into Gumbo PAC, an organization aimed at reelecting Edwards. Gumbo PAC is one of several outside groups expected to spend heavily on both sides of the race. It reported $2.7 million in the bank on Monday.

The DGA is a national group dedicated to electing Democratic governors, and is expected to dedicate resources to help Edwards keep his seat as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, despite Edwards’ anti-abortion stance that is at odds with the national party platform.

On abortion, John Bel Edwards is increasingly out of step with Democrats Gov. John Bel Edwards went through a laundry list of his achievements as he accepted the Lou…

“I know (the DGA) is committed to the race and we have a good working relationship,” said Gumbo PAC director Trey Ourso. “I suspect as things heat up they’ll be there for us if need them.”

The Republican Governors Association, the DGA's GOP counterpart, is currently running negative TV ads about Edwards statewide, and is expected to also spend heavily on reclaiming the seat.

Abraham’s total cash on hand went from $1 million to $1.3 million during the period, well short of the $9.8 million and $9.6 million posted by Rispone and Edwards, respectively.

“Going from $1 million to $1.3 million is not exactly impressive for a statewide race, especially when your challengers have ten times as much,” said John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge pollster. “He really needed to be the $2 million range in terms of cash on hand.”

Meanwhile, Rispone and Edwards have “a little more than what they need” in the race, Couvillon said. The big question is when Rispone will begin a TV ad blitz.

Abraham’s campaign is highlighting the fact that he raised more than the other two candidates in the period, and several new additions to his finance committee, which includes some prolific GOP donors.

“All of us on the finance committee are fully committed to making sure that Ralph Abraham has every tool necessary to WIN THE GOVERNOR’S race this fall,” Joe Canizaro, a co-chair of Abraham’s finance committee and a well-known Trump fundraiser, said in a statement. “A lack of funds will not be a problem for Ralph Abraham.”

Rispone’s campaign played up his $9.8 million cash on hand, which beat out Edwards’ $9.6 million, and said he was the best Republican to square off with Edwards this fall. Anthony Ramirez, a spokesman for Rispone, said he will be on TV before qualifying, which is August 6-8.

Edwards’ campaign hammered Abraham’s fundraising totals as “pathetic.”

Lionel Rainey, a political consultant for Abraham, said the new campaign finance team will help the campaign pump the gas in the fundraising arena in the coming weeks. Along with Canizaro and Boysie Bollinger, two GOP fundraising heavyweights, the campaign added businessman Roy O. Martin and several others to the list on Tuesday.

“Having a massive personal bank account is not a reason people vote for someone for governor,” Rainey said.