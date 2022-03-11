BR.wildvotingmachines.110320 0089 bf.jpg

Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through March 19 for the March 26 Louisiana municipal primary. There is no early voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.

Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot is Friday, March 25 by 4:30 p.m., not including military and overseas voters.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the March 26 ballot. Only half the parishes in the Baton Rouge area have races to consider. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.

A list of voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Races and issues on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area:

Assumption Parish

School Board, Ward 7

Bambi Charlet Hood, R

Dennis P. Landry, NP

East Baton Rouge Parish

State Representative, 101st District

Dawn Chanet Collins, D

Terry Hebert, I

Vanessa Caston LaFleur, D

19th District Judge, ES3, Division E

Jordan Faircloth, R

Brad Myers, R

"Jen" Racca, R

Metro Council District 5

Daniel Banguel, D

Darryl Hurst, D

Dadrius Lanus, D

Zachary Community School System

38.2-mill renewal for 10 years

Livingston Parish

French Settlement Alderman

Brandt Moran, I

Darryl Murphy, R

Parishwide School District

5-mill renewal for 10 years

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond City Judge

Jenel Guidry Secrease, R

Britain Sledge, R

John F. Watts, R

Erica D. Williams, D

Amite Council District 3

Charles "Mose" Guzzardo, R

Lafete Tucker Sr., D

Rural Fire Protection District No. 2

10-mill renewal for 10 years

West Baton Rouge Parish

Parishwide School District

15-mill renewal for 10 years