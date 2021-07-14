Metro Councilwoman Erika Green qualified Wednesday to run for an East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court seat on the Oct. 9 ballot, and two lawyers filed qualifying papers for a Baton Rouge City Court seat.

Attorney Natalie Tellis Robertson also qualified to run for the Family Court Division B seat. Robertson and Green, also a lawyer, are both Democrats.

The City Court Division A seat attracted two qualifiers: attorneys Colette Greggs, a Democrat, and Carson Marcantel, a Republican.

Lawyer and former prosecutor Carson Marcantel running for Baton Rouge City Court seat Longtime attorney and former prosecutor Carson Marcantel is making a second bid for a vacancy on Baton Rouge City Court.

Candidate qualifying continues through Friday.

The Family Court seat is on the ballot because Judge Lisa Woodruff-White, who was first elected to the court in 2008, recently announced she is retiring at the end of the year.

Her current term does not expire until the end of 2026.

The City Court seat previously held by Judge Chris Hester became vacant when Hester, elected to the court in fall 2018, won election last December to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

His old City Court term does not expire until the end of 2024.

Green, who has her own law firm, represents District 5 on the Metro Council. She was appointed to the council in January 2015 and elected in December 2016. She's also president of the Capital Area Transit System (CATS), Baton Rouge's bus system.

Robertson served two judges on Family Court, including Woodruff-White, for several years as a research attorney, and has also practiced primarily in the area of family law for more than 20 years combined.

Greggs, the daughter of the late legendary Southern University Band Director Isaac Greggs, ran in 2014 for a 19th Judicial District Court seat but was defeated by incumbent Judge Todd Hernandez, who has since retired from the Baton Rouge state court.

Marcantel is a longtime criminal defense lawyer and a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney. He and five others ran in 2017 for the City Court Division E seat after veteran Judge Suzan Ponder retired, but Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, won that election.

Both Marcantel and Greggs previously worked for the East Baton Rouge public defender's office.

Qualifying for Baton Rouge-area races other than the judicial seats include:

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Ascension

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson, R

Kim Landry, R

East Baton Rouge

Central School Board, District 4

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Phil Graham, R

Kim Powers, R

East Feliciana

Justice of the Peace, District 3

No candidates listed.

Iberville

White Castle Alderman

Mervin Allen Jr., D

Livingston

Killian Alderman

Kenny Bayhi, I

Pointe Coupee

Coroner

Donald W. Doucet, R

Justice of the Peace District 6

No candidates

Justice of the Peace District 7

No candidates

Tangipahoa

Tickfaw Council Member

Michael J. Leman, D