Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday said he will push for investments in early childhood education, teacher pay and colleges, as well as continue a so-far unsuccessful effort to raise the minimum wage and pass a law addressing equal pay for women.

Edwards, in his first press conference since being narrowly reelected Saturday as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, also said he hopes to have a House speaker he can work with.

“I just hope that the Legislature this time, if they want independence, that's great, but obstructionism and independence are not the same thing," he said. "So I'm just looking to have a speaker with whom I can work and leadership in the Legislature that i can work with. And that's true for the Senate as well."

The state House, which is dominated by Republicans, installed one of their own as speaker instead of going with Edwards’ choice of Democratic state Rep. Walt Leger four years ago, breaking with years of tradition of the governor hand-picking the top House member.

The state Legislature has become more conservative since Edwards took office. Republicans, already holding majorities in both chambers, won a supermajority in the state Senate earlier this fall, and came close to winning a two-thirds advantage in the House.

While Edwards' victory is the one bright light for Democrats in Louisiana, he will face a Republican party that has repeatedly tangled with him and held up several of his priorities, like minimum wage and equal pay laws.

Still, Edwards, at a press conference at the governor’s mansion Thursday morning, said he hopes to have a good working relationship with lawmakers of both parties, and he indicated he has an opportunity to invest in several areas because of the state's current financial situation.

Republicans have sought to undo part of the tax deal that shored up the budget amid current surpluses, and the governor did not rule out revisiting the state sales tax, which was raised by 0.45% as part of a budget deal. But he said he would refuse to tinker with it if it would result in more budget deficits. Louisiana currently has a budget surplus of about $500 million.

"I'm not going to support any effort that would prematurely put our state back to instability that we worked so hard to recover from," Edwards said.

The governor said he is meeting with lawmakers this week. He declined to discuss staff changes, though he noted turnover is common in a governor’s second term. He said neither Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and general counsel Matthew Block have indicated to him they are leaving.

After lawmakers end Edwards raised teacher pay and invested in early childhood education this year, the governor said he will continue that trend.

"Early childhood will be my highest priority for new education investments in the second term," he said. "But it is also true that our teachers need and deserve additional pay raises to get them at least to the southern average."