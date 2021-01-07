Five of the six members of Louisiana’s Republican congressional delegation sided with President Donald Trump during the overnight hours in his attempt to stop Joe Biden from becoming the nation's next president.

Only U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy supported the election results during the two votes taken last night after police cleared the pro-Trump mob that had taken over the Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise of Jefferson, Mike Johnson of Benton and Clay Higgins of Lafayette supported Trump in voting not to certify the electors from either Arizona or Pennsylvania.

U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy voted to accept the electors from Pennsylvania but not from Arizona. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge voted just the opposite, supporting the electors from Arizona but not Pennsylvania.

Congress had convened Wednesday for what usually is ceremonial event to open and accept the Electoral College votes certified by each state, which showed Biden had won the Nov. 3 election. The count was abruptly stopped when a group of people waving Trump flags and spurred on by the president rampaged through the U.S. Capitol. The event, the last one in the protracted presidential election, was delayed by about eight hours as law enforcement cleared the Capitol.

Under the law, a senator and a representative, together, are allowed to challenge the vote of a particular state when the Electoral College ballots from that state are withdrawn from one of the two mahogany boxes in which they were stored.

The first objection came on Arizona. The two chambers had separated to independently debate the challenge when Capitol police interrupted and evacuated members because a violent mob that had stormed the building.

Hours later the House and Senate reconvened to vote on whether to accept the objection.

At 9:58 p.m. the Senate voted 6 to 93 and rejected the notion with Cassidy voting to accept Arizona’s Electoral College ballots and Kennedy voting to object.

Final Senate vote Arizona Final U.S. Senate Vote on objecting to Arizona Electoral College Votes, Jan. 6, 2021

A majority of the members in both chambers must object or the state’s Electoral College votes are counted.

But the U.S. House of Representatives voted anyways on accepting Arizona’s votes at 11:08 p.m., according to the Congressional Record.

Three of Louisiana’s congressmen joined the 121 Republican members who wanted to block the Arizona votes. They were Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, Higgins and Johnson. Graves and Cedric Richmond, the only Democrat in Louisiana delegation, were among the 303 representatives who voted against the Arizona objection.

House vote on Arizona Final House Vote on objecting to Arizona Electoral College Votes, Jan. 6, 2021

Later, another objection was raised on accepting Pennsylvania’s ballots.

The Senate failed to sustain that objection on a 7 to 92 vote, in which both Louisiana senators, Cassidy and Kennedy, joined the majority.

At 3:08 a.m., when the U.S. House took up the Pennsylvania objection, all four Republican members of Louisiana’s delegation – Graves, Higgins, Johnson and Scalise – agreed with the objection and Richmond voted against. The objection failed on a vote of 138 for and 282 against with 11 representatives not voting.

That was the last objection.

Senate vote on Pennsylvania Final Senate Vote on objecting to Pennsylvania Electoral College Votes, Jan. 7, 2021

U.S. House vote on Pennsylvania Final U.S. House Vote on objecting to Pennsylvania Electoral College Votes, Jan. 7, 2021

Higgins said he was acting out of principle in rejecting the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

"State executive officials usurped the constitutionally vested authority of state legislatures within several of the sovereign states," he said, not noting that those state officials in Arizona were Republicans.

In a Facebook post, Graves explained why he voted for the Arizona electors and against the Pennsylvania ones.

"The Republican governor certified the state’s election results and there was no substantive objection by their legislature," Graves said. "Both the Arizona House and Senate have Republican majorities.

"In the case of Pennsylvania, a number of voting anomalies took place based upon decisions by local election officials," Graves added, without noting that Republican judges rejected his view. "The governor, attorney general and secretary of state appeared to be involved in some changes – all Democrats. In addition, judges made changes that did not comply with the election process established by the Pennsylvania legislature. It appears that the cumulative actions in Pennsylvania did not result in fair elections in that state. This tipped the scales of the election in favor of Vice President Biden."

About a half hour later, with all the state’s votes counted, Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding, announced that Biden would be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

