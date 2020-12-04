Louisiana voters will head to the polls once again this weekend to vote on a statewide constitutional amendment, a new East Baton Rouge mayor-president, council members and more.
Here's everything you need to know about the election and voting.
When and where can I vote?
The polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
Find your polling location on the Secretary of State's website here.
As record-breaking as the Nov. 3 election was, Saturday’s runoff is on track for an anemic turnout, if early voting results are any indication.
What's on the ballot?
There are a number of statewide, multiparish and local items on the ballot this weekend.
Find a rundown of the races in the Baton Rouge area here.
View your personalized sample ballot on the Secretary of State's website here.
A number of local items are on the December 5 ballot in the greater Baton Rouge area.
How can I vote by mail?
The deadline for qualified voters to cast a ballot in the mail has passed.
Those who have been approved for vote by mail must turn their ballots in by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Military members or hospitalized voters can return their ballot by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Here's more information on how to vote by mail.
Where can I find updates and results?
On Election Day, The Advocate's team of reporters and photographers will be dispatched across the area to provide real-time updates on voting and races.
Results will begin updating on the Secretary of State's website once the polls close at 8 p.m.
Find more information on election results on our website here.