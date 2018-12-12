The company whose multimillion-dollar contract award to replace Louisiana's voting machines was scrapped said Wednesday it won't sue over the cancellation. But the avoidance of litigation won't immediately restart the state's stalled work to update its decades-old voting system.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration voided the contract deal with Dominion Voting Systems in October, with the state's chief procurement officer saying the secretary of state's office mishandled the bid process, not following legal requirements.

Dominion disagreed. But company spokeswoman Kay Stimson said the Colorado-based vendor won't dispute the matter in court.

"Continuing to prolong this situation will only further delay the selection and installation of a new and modern voting system for Louisiana, a goal which we continue to support," Stimson said.

She said the company "remains adamant that no legitimate grounds for protest and cancellation of the bid award were ever provided."

Dominion's decision will keep Louisiana from being embroiled in costly litigation as the state still hasn't identified all the money needed to replace its decade-old voting machines.

It remains unclear, however, when Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will restart the contractor selection process. He has the legal authority to do so at any time.

Ardoin's office previously said the secretary of state, who defended the selection of Dominion, was waiting to see if the canceled contract award would prompt litigation before redoing the machine replacement effort.

Ardoin refuses to take questions from the media on this and other issues involving the agency. But his communications officer, Brandee Patrick, issued this statement to The Advocate Wednesday: “The Secretary of State's Office is still committed to bringing new voting machines to the State. The old process is over, and we will be looking at all of our options moving forward. The integrity and security of Louisiana's elections is of the utmost importance.”

The work isn't expected to be complete in time for the 2019 election, when the governorship, six other statewide elected positions and all 144 state legislative seats will be on the ballot.

Dominion intends to bid again whenever the search for a vendor is redone, Stimson said.

The secretary of state's office started its search for a voting machine vendor in March, soliciting bids to replace its current 10,000 Election Day and early voting machines, bought in 2005, with smaller devices, improved technology and a paper record of votes.

Three companies bid for the contract.

Dominion was chosen as the winning bidder in August, estimating its work would cost up to $95 million. But the decision was embroiled in allegations from a losing bidder that the secretary of state's office attempted to manipulate the outcome for Dominion.

Election Systems and Software, known as ES&S, raised allegations of impropriety in June, during the bid process. The company said the secretary of state's office issued voting machine standards only Dominion could meet.

Ardoin said release of those standards was a mistake and he withdrew them. The Office of State Procurement, which oversaw the bid review, scrapped the original evaluation committee and removed Ardoin from the new review team in response.

The contested standards were not used to evaluate bidders, Ardoin said.

Still, in October, Louisiana's chief procurement officer Paula Tregre voided the voting machine contract award in response to an ES&S protest. She said the secretary of state's office did not properly post voting system standards expected of a contractor, as required. She also determined Dominion's proposal involved equipment not properly certified.

That decision was upheld by Tregre's boss, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

Ardoin, a Republican, has criticized the contract award cancellation decision from the Democratic Edwards' administration as a political one aimed at helping an Edwards supporter who represents a losing bidder. The administration called that claim absurd and suggested Ardoin was trying to deflect attention on the issue.

The voting machine replacement work began under Ardoin's former boss, Tom Schedler, who resigned in May amid sexual harassment allegations.