A handful of tax renewals are on ballots in the Baton Rouge area in this Saturday's municipal general election.
Some communities will also consider new taxes, and the only contested race involving people at the end of the week is special Second Congressional District runoff between Democrats Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson. The race includes parts of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area. Carter or Peterson will replace former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who resigned to join the Biden administration.
This week's proposed renewals would extend taxes by 10 years. They include:
Assumption: In Recreation District 2, a 6-mill renewal on all property. It would raise $193,000 annually.
East Baton Rouge: In Central's Fire Protection District 4, a 5-mill renewal and a $32 service charge for each residence and business. The 5 mills are expected to raise $993,000 in its first year, while the service charge is expected to raise about $400,000 in its first year.
Iberville: A parishwide vote on a 3-mill renewal for maintenance, operations and capital expenditures of its recreation program, raising about $2.2 million a year.
St. Helena: A series of 10-year renewals. Parishwide, a 5-mill renewal for the school district to raise about $251,000 annually; plus 10.16 mills in the South Second Ward Fire Protection District, worth $32,654 a year; 10.69 mills in Sub-Road District 1 of Road District 2, raising $19,819 annually; and 15 mills in Road District 6, raising $41,550 a year.
Tangipahoa: In Hammond, a 14.16-mill renewal for the Downtown Development District, raising $317,000 annually to start.