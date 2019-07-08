Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a spirited case why he deserves another four years in the Governor’s Mansion, as his statewide RV tour made its second stop, in New Orleans on Monday morning.
Edwards touted how the state has gone from a budget deficit to a surplus since he became governor in January 2016, how he provided Medicaid to 450,000 working Louisiana residents and how teachers are getting their first pay raise in a decade.
“We have transformed our state,” Edwards told an enthusiastic crowd at his campaign headquarters. “Think back to where Louisiana was four years ago. The state was in a ditch.”
Edwards’ remarks dovetailed with his campaign’s first TV ad, which began airing on Monday.
The Kinfolk Brass Band greeted Edwards with the New Orleans standard, “Iko Iko,” as he and his wife Donna descended from the RV. A Mardi Gras Indian added New Orleans flavor.
After the morning event, Edwards was scheduled to conduct an interview on WWL-radio with host Newell Normand, the former sheriff of Jefferson Parish who endorsed him four years ago against then-Sen. David Vitter.
He appeared on the morning shows on WVUE-Fox 8 and WWL-TV.
