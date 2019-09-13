Louisiana will have a state budget surplus closer to $500 million -- significantly more than the $300 million originally thought -- for the budget year that ended this summer, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said Friday.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced the higher surplus in a joint budget hearing before lawmakers Friday morning, less than two months after the governor said he expected the state to have a $300 million surplus for the budget year that ended June 30.
Louisiana last year posted a $308 million and the year before had a $122 million surplus, reversing years of budget deficits that the Legislature and Edwards ended with a budget deal that included a temporary sales tax increase of 0.45%. Dardenne said the increase in the surplus comes from higher-than-expected corporate and personal income taxes, as well as changes to federal tax law, and he cast the extra money as evidence the economy is performing well.
Republicans, however, disagreed, and criticized the growing surpluses as evidence the state is overtaxing its people. Some GOP lawmakers argued the state should cut the sales tax increase, which was passed by the GOP-led Legislature in 2018.
"This is the third year in a row, when we had heard how decimated the state budget was, that we ended up with a surplus," said state Rep. Lance Harris, chair of the House Republican caucus.
Once the $500 million surplus is finalized, about $125 million will automatically go to replenish the state's rainy day fund -- bringing it to its highest level since 2012, Dardenne said. Another $50 million must go to pay down debt accrued by the state's pension systems.
The rest of the money can go to coastal projects, capital outlay and transportation projects. Dardenne said those areas have "great needs," pointing to a nearly $15 billion backlog in road and bridge projects.
This story will be updated.