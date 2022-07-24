David McDavid, Francis Nezianya and Laura O'Brien each want a different role in Zachary's city government.
McDavid is currently the city's police chief and Nezianya and O'Brien are longtime City Council members. They're all running to be the city's next mayor.
Qualifying for the fall general election ended Friday. The primary is set for Nov. 8 and, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held Dec. 10.
McDavid and O'Brien qualified as Republicans. Nezianya is listed as No Party.
Three-term Mayor David Amrhein is not seeking re-election.
The 2022 election will feature five U.S. House races throughout Louisiana, plus a statewide race for the U.S. Senate. At the local level, this year's election is largely for school boards and leadership positions in smaller municipalities.
Zachary will also have a police chief, city judge, school board and City Council races this year, but in Baker, only school board races are up. Central will also select a mayor, police chief, school board and city council.
Every Baker school board seat will be decided in November; Zachary has seven competitive school board races, while incumbents Marty Hughes and Kenneth Mackie each drew no opposition. In Central, four of seven races are competitive, with Roxanne Atkinson, Michael Hooper and G. David Walker not drawing opposition. Atkinson and Walker are incumbents.
Four people have signed up to succeed McDavid as police chief in Zachary: Darryl “Schuster” Lawrence Sr., Justin Nevels, Ty Stephens and Robert Williams III.
David Conachen, Lawrence “L.T.” Dupre and John Hopewell are running for Zachary city court judge. Lonny Myles is retiring after holding the position since 1994.
Three Baton Rouge-based judges entered a race for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The race has drawn 19th Judicial District Judges Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. Johnson last week halted enforcement of Louisiana's abortion ban. Also in the contest is Hunter Greene, from Family Court.
Greene and Higginbotham are Republicans; Johnson is a Democrat. They're running to represent the circuit's 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B. Appeals Court Judge Mike McDonald is retiring at the end of the year.
Metro Editor Kelly P. Kissel contributed to this report.