The Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday it won’t reconsider its ruling that judges must retire after age 70, prompting longtime Baton Rouge District Judge Janice Clark to concede that she’ll drop her attempt to run for reelection.

The ruling means Clark's 28-year tenure on the 19th Judicial District Court will come to an end when her current six-year term expires Dec. 31.

The race for the Division D seat that Clark, 73, has held since 1992 will now be a contest between East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney William "Will" Jorden and Baton Rouge lawyer Dele Adebamiji. Both are Democrats.

"I do intend to withdraw my candidacy" so the voters can focus on the remaining candidates, Clark said in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. "I will certainly be monitoring the results."

After Clark filed a state court lawsuit on June 22 challenging Louisiana's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 as illegal age discrimination, the state Supreme Court consolidated her suit with one filed in April by New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell. The court upheld the age cap in a 5-2 decision on July 21.

Well-known judges Janice Clark, Harry Cantrell can't run again, new Supreme Court ruling says Just hours before they might have tried to qualify for reelection, the Louisiana Supreme Court effectively ended the judicial careers of well-…

The high court said it found no merit in the assertions of Clark and Cantrell, 72, that the age cap discriminated against them and violated various rights. The court said altering the mandatory retirement age could happen only with a change to the state constitution.

Clark on Tuesday filed an application for a rehearing, which the justices denied Thursday by the same 5-2 vote without offering additional written reasons.

In the rehearing application, Clark and her attorneys argued the age cap amounts to a "voter suppression tool" because voters “are not allowed to vote for candidates of their choice regardless of the age of the candidate."

Told she's too old to run again, Baton Rouge Judge Janice Clark says it's 'voter suppression' A longtime Baton Rouge district judge who was told last week that she’s too old to run for another term claims Louisiana's mandatory judicial …

"This Court's ruling relies on the conclusive presumption that judges over 70 are somehow less qualified than their younger counterparts," lawyers Ernest Johnson and Arthur Thomas had written concerning the Supreme Court’s July 21 decision.

Voters roundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment in 2014 that would have done away with the age requirement.

Under the state Constitution, judges who reach 70 while in office are allowed to finish their term.

The Supreme Court's July 21 ruling came the day before the start of the three-day candidate qualifying period. Despite the ruling, Clark qualified June 24 to run again, as did state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham, 74, of Baton Rouge, for the appellate court seat she has held since 2010.

Higginbotham could not be reached for comment Thursday but has said previously she would respect a final decision from the Supreme Court, whatever it turned out to be. Baton Rouge City Court Judge Chris Hester and lawyers Melanie Newkome Jones and Johanna R. Landreneau qualified last week to run for the 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division A seat Higginbotham currently holds.

Clark said she and her team are still considering filing a lawsuit in federal court over the mandatory retirement age but not in an effort to halt the Nov. 3 election.

"This will put an end to litigation in state court," she said, "but it is not dispositive of the issue of disparate treatment."

Until the issue is squarely addressed, Clark added, "it will always be of grave concern to the civil rights community."

Clark's lawsuit never made it to trial. At the request of the state Attorney General's Office, the state Supreme Court decided the matter without a prior ruling from a lower court.

Clark said she is "just so pleased and grateful with the outpouring of so many people" who honestly understood her position that senior citizens are "denigrated" by the mandatory judicial retirement age.

The judicial retirement age also could be a factor in a Baton Rouge City Court runoff race on the Aug. 15 ballot between lawyers Johnell Matthews and Whitney Higginbotham Greene, who is Toni Higginbotham’s daughter.

+3 Matthews, Greene advance to runoff in Baton Rouge City Court election Lawyers Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Johnell Matthews secured spots Saturday night in an Aug. 15 runoff for a vacant seat on the Baton Roug…

Matthews was 69 when she qualified in January to run in what was to be an April 4 election, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting statewide stay-at-home order pushed the election date back to July 11. She turned 70 in early June. Matthews says she should not be penalized for a pandemic pushing the election date beyond her 70th birthday.

Matthews could not be reached for comment Thursday.