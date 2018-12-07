BR.electionday_TS_.110718_TS_05
From left, seated, Precinct 1-65 comissioner-in-charge Jeri Bandaries and commissioners Denisa Joshua and Darlene Alex check identifications and eligibility for voters on the precinct register at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet Elementary School, which also hosted Precinct 1-39, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 on election day in Baton Rouge.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday as Louisiana votes for its Secretary of State and decides a number of local elections.

In Baton Rouge, that includes a pair of taxes -- a half-cent sales tax for road improvements and a 1.5-mill property tax to open a mental health crisis center.

Sample ballots, precinct locations and other election day information is available at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

The two major items in East Baton Rouge are for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR plan and the Bridge Center proposal backed by area law enforcement.

The MovEBR proposition would raise $912 million over 30 years through a half-penny sales tax, though groceries, prescriptions and utilities would be exempt. A list of projects is available at movebr.net.

The Bridge Center 10-year property tax would provide an alternative to jail or the emergency room when law enforcement officers encounter a disruptive, mentally ill person who needs treatment rather than punishment.

Most state-level positions are not up for grabs this year, so the only race all Louisiana voters will see is the contest for Secretary of State between Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Local seats are contested as well. In East Baton Rouge, two Central city council seats are in a run-off. Parish and Zachary public schools each need to fill a final school board seat, and Baton Rouge voters must decide between Republican Trey Bargas and Democrat Terrica Williams in a face-off for city constable.

Ascension and West Baton Rouge parishes each has a school board race, Iberville Parish has a number of municipal races in Maringouin and White Castle and Pointe Coupee will select a parish councilman and a mayor and city council member for New Roads.

Elsewhere in the state, voters in St. Tammany will select a state representative in a race between fellow republicans Mary DuBuisson and John Raymond.

