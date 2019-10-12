State Rep. Rick Edmonds secured re-election after the Baton Rouge Republican defended his District 66 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Morgan Lamandre.
Edmonds, 63, was elected in 2015 to represent the House seat covering southeast Baton Rouge neighborhoods in the Louisiana House. He had voiced support for incorporating the City of St. George and passed a handful of legislation clearing its path at the state level for its incorporation. Voters approved the incorporation on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Edmonds led Lamandre by roughly 40 percentage points, according to unofficial results.
A Baptist pastor with ties to the Louisiana Family Forum, a conservative Christian advocacy group, Edmonds ran unsuccessfully last year for secretary of state.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
This past session, he introduced legislation that would have limited local governments' ability to approve tax breaks under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The bill narrowly failed amid objections from the Louisiana Police Jury Association and other lawmakers who worried it would give local governments less control over ITEP applications.
Lamandre, an attorney, touted her experience pushing for legislative changes for victims of sexual violence. During her bid, the state's ethics board to weigh in on whether candidates can use campaign finance money to childcare after Lamandre petitioned it.
She raised roughly $96,000 in campaign funds, far less than Edmonds, who began his re-election bid with more than $100,000 in cash on hand and raised over $100,000 more in the past year.