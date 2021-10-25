Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.
Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments, and some parishes in the Baton Rouge area have a handful of races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.
Races and issues on the ballot in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes:
CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) -- Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) -- Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) -- Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) -- Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Voters in these parishes will only consider the constitutional amendments: Voters in Livingston and Tangipahoa only have the constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Additionally, several polling locations have changed due to damage from Hurricane Ida. Voters in areas affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to check their polling location by logging into the online voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov, on the award-winning GeauxVote Mobile app, or by calling the Elections Division hotline at (800) 883-2805.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.