The four announced candidates for the U.S. Senate race signed up Wednesday morning to put their name at the top of the Nov. 8 ballot.
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, spent 20 minutes recounting legislation he has supported since taking office six years ago and blaming President Joe Biden for all manner ills from inflation to the pandemic. Republicans dominated both chambers of the U.S. Congress and held the White House during his first four years in office and Kennedy said the nation had low unemployment and rising wages.
His Democratic opponents – Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, both of Baton Rouge – responded that Kennedy has done much to forward national partisanship but little to help Louisiana residents. The mother of Syrita Steib, of New Orleans, filed the papers on behalf of her daughter to run for the U.S. Senate.
Chambers brought a bottle weed killer, referencing Kennedy’s oft-used bit of saying he’d rather drink poison than adopt this or that political stance. The candidate offered a drink to Kennedy.
Mixon recounted his military career in detail and faulted Kennedy for voting against certifying the electoral college, thereby refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory, though Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy did.
Unless one candidate gets more than half the ballots, the top two vote-getters will run off Dec. 10.
The line of candidates and supporters snaked through the courtyard in front of the State Archives in Baton Rouge before the doors opened.
In the initial flurry of activity, candidates for all sorts of offices signed up, including Chief Justice John Weimer, who is running for reelection to the Louisiana Supreme Court; 19th Judicial District Court Judges Hunter Greene and Don Johnson, who are running for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
