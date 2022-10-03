State Rep. John Stefanski, a Crowley Republican who led the House GOP in redistricting efforts this year, is running for attorney general in 2023.
Stefanski, a 38-year-old lawyer, is likely to face Liz Murrill, a top deputy to current Attorney General Jeff Landry, and John Belton, the district attorney for Union and Lincoln parishes. Murrill and Stefanski are Republicans; Belton is an independent. Republican John Young, a former Jefferson Parish president, is also eyeing the race.
The seat is expected to be vacated by Landry, who is planning a bid for governor.
An ally of House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Stefanski was tapped to chair the House and Governmental Affairs Committee in 2020 after being elected in 2017. That put him at the center of a contentious redistricting fight that saw Republicans muscle through a congressional map that kept the status quo of five safe GOP seats. The map drew a legal challenge that has so far proved unsuccessful.
In a press release, Stefanski said his first priority is “defending Louisiana families against violent crime.”
“Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana's next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear - the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe,” he said.
The attorney general in Louisiana largely handles civil litigation, but also has a role in prosecuting Medicaid fraud and child pornography cases.
Stefanski had over $228,000 in his campaign account in his last Ethics Board filing, just under the $304,000 Murrill posted. Belton had about $87,000.
Stefanski hired Chris Carr as senior advisor, Sally Nungesser to lead fundraising and Bill Skelly as senior data analyst. Lionel Rainey is general consultant.