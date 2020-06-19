voting stock ballot election
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Early voting begins Saturday and ends July 4 for the July 11 election for a number of races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.

Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.

The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Secretary of State:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

 

 

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Democratic Party

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Steve Burke

"Pete" Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernard "Bernie" Sanders

"Tom" Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

"Robby" Wells

Andrew Yang

Republican Party

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

"Bob" Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

EAST BATON ROUGE

19th Judicial District, ES 2, Division M

Yvette Alexander, D

Tiffany Foxworth, D

Eboni Johnson-Rose, D

Jennifer Moisant, D

Mayor, City of Baker

Joyce Burges, D

Leroy Davis, D

Darnell "DA-1" Waites, D

Chief of Police, City of Baker

Willie Brooks, D

Carl Dunn, D

Louis Hamilton II, D

Councilman, District 2, City of Baker

Rochelle Dunn, D

"Pete" Heine, D

Councilman, District 3, City of Baker

Glenda Bryant, D

Eric Burges, D

Councilman, District 4, City of Baker

Doris T. Alexander, D

Antonia Renee Caine, D

Robert Young, D

Councilman, District 5, City of Baker

Brenda G. Jackson, D

Alice Sanders, D

Parishwide

Law Enforcement 3.73 mill, 10-year tax renewal for sheriff

Democratic State Central Committee, 61st Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Lovie Blakes Griffin

C. Denise Marcelle

Democratic State Central Committee, 61st Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

Alfred Bell

Scott Cornelius

Corey Smith

Democratic State Central Committee, 63rd Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Jessica Carter

Tia Mills

Democratic State Central Committee, 63rd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

Mitchell Conner

Lorenzo Septs

Wesley Wannamaker, Jr.

Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Mike" Deshotels

Kendall Losee

Democratic State Central Committee, 65th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Dominque Dallas

Pamela Taylor Johnson

Maranda White

Democratic State Central Committee, 66th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Susan East Nelson

Britney Temple

Democratic State Central Committee, 66th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Trey" Ourso

Charles Stephens

Democratic State Central Committee, 67th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Carolyn R. Coleman

Leah Cullins

Sonya E. Hall

Democratic State Central Committee, 67th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

Charles "Carlos" Jean, Jr.

Larry Selders

Devin Wright

Democratic State Central Committee, 68th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

Michael Adams

Justin Dewitt

Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini

Jason Hughes

Democratic State Central Committee, 69th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Tawanda Boatner

Maryanna Haynes

Democratic State Central Committee, 69th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Brad" Gordon

Kirk Green

Democratic State Central Committee, 70th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Tania Nyman

Gail Horne Ray

Democratic State Central Committee, 101st Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Dawn Chanet Collins

Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Regina Barrow

Gary Chambers, Jr.

Belinda Davis

Linda Dewey

Lovie Blakes Griffin

Ciara Hart

Dalton Honore II

Clifford "Cliff" Lewis

C. Denise Marcelle

Gail Horne Ray

Chakesha Webb Scott

Larry Selders

Kasey Williams

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 1

Alfred Buckley

Brenda Carter

Jerel Giarrusso

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 3

Patricia Smith

Cedric Upshaw

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 4

Pamela Taylor Johnson

Lauren Perere

Maranda White

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 5

Vereta Tanner Lee

Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles

Cynthia Sampey

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 6

Verna Bradley-Jackson

Dawn Chanet Collins

Corey Smith

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 7

Scott Cornelius

Jamie Robinson

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 8

Tawanda Boatner

Dominique Dallas

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 9

Lance Roux

Charles Stephens

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 10

Carolyn R. Coleman

Leah Cullins

Bruce Miles

Joel Porter

Devin Wright

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 11

"Brad" Gordon

Trevonda Henderson

Elizabeth "Betty" Powers

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 12

Brandon DeCuir

Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini

Jason Hughes

Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Cecil Cavanaugh

George Francis, Jr.

"Tommy" French

Conner Graham

Louis "Woody" Jenkins

Scott McKnight

ASCENSION

Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Barbara "Bo" O'Bear

Nicole Route

Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Alvin "Brad" Bourque

Kathryn Goppelt

Lynelle Johnson

"Marty" Martin

Gregory "Greg" Neff

Alvin "Al" Robert

"Jackie" Sandefer

Brandon Trosclair

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 2

Steven Crowe

Christina Guidry

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 8

Douglas "Doug" Foster

George M. Valentine, Jr.

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 9

Christy Bourgeois

Cheryl K. Fontenot

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 10

"Pam" Alonso

Rhonda Lamendola 

ASSUMPTION

Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

Howard Castay

Clarence Williams 

EAST FELICIANA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Mayor, Town of Jackson

Linda Karam, I

James "Jimmy" Norsworthy III, D

Junius "Pappy" Robillard, N

Mayor, Town of Slaughter

Melissa Davis, N

Janis Landry, R

Mayor, Village of Norwood

Rebecca "Becky" Bellue, D

"Jimmy" McCaa, R

Chief of Police, Town of Slaughter

Chance Davis, R

Walter Smith, Jr., R

Marshal, Town of Jackson

Fred Allen, R

"Ray Bubba" Allen, D

Mark Dousay, D

Aldermen, Village of Norwood

(Elect 3)

Willie Duncan, N

Tyler Glascock, R

David Jett, N

Kimmi Sellers (IND)

Member, Board of Trustees, Town of Jackson

(Elect 5)

Charles Coleman, D

William Free, R

David Guillory, N

Michael Harrell, D

"Don" Havard, D

Martin Macdiarmid, R

"MaryAnn" McCoy-Ridenour, N

Tamara Michael, D

Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Tom" Hogan

Michael Martin 

IBERVILLE

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Natashia Carter Benoit

Karen "Kay" Jewell

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

James Huey Chustz, Jr.

Anthony Ray Ferdinand

Caleb Jones

Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Barbara "Bo" O'Bear

Nicole Route 

LIVINGSTON

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Chief of Police, Town of Albany

Ronnie Gregoire, D

Boyd Wild, R

Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Mike" Deshotels

Kendall Losee

Democratic State Central Committee, 71st Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Lori Callais

Kathleen Dawkins

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Lori Callais

Daniel Carpenter

Kathleen Dawkins

Lynda Ingram

Sarah "Scott" Landry

Robin Parrott

Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Derek Babcock

Edith Carlin

Jonathan Rhett Davis

Mickey McMorris

Robert W. "Bob" Morgan

Joe Shumate

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 4

James Kurts

Joe Mitchell 

POINTE COUPEE

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Natashia Carter Benoit

Karen "Kay" Jewell

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

James Huey Chustz, Jr.

Anthony Ray Ferdinand

Caleb Jones 

ST. HELENA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Tom" Hogan

Michael Martin 

ST. JAMES

Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Barbara "Bo" O'Bear

Nicole Route 

TANGIPAHOA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Village of Tickfaw

10-mill tax rededication for general fund

Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Tom" Hogan

Michael Martin

WEST BATON ROUGE

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Natashia Carter Benoit

Karen "Kay" Jewell

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

James Huey Chustz, Jr.

Anthony Ray Ferdinand

Caleb Jones 

WEST FELICIANA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Parishwide

Half-cent sales and use tax, 10-year renewal for School Board

Parishwide

3.75-mill, 10-year tax renewal for Consolidated School District No. 1

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Natashia Carter Benoit

Karen "Kay" Jewell

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

James Huey Chustz, Jr.

Anthony Ray Ferdinand

Caleb Jones

