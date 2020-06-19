Early voting begins Saturday and ends July 4 for the July 11 election for a number of races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.
Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.
The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.
Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.
The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Secretary of State:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Democratic Party
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
"Pete" Buttigieg
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernard "Bernie" Sanders
"Tom" Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
"Robby" Wells
Andrew Yang
Republican Party
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
"Bob" Ely
Matthew John Matern
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
EAST BATON ROUGE
19th Judicial District, ES 2, Division M
Yvette Alexander, D
Tiffany Foxworth, D
Eboni Johnson-Rose, D
Jennifer Moisant, D
Mayor, City of Baker
Joyce Burges, D
Leroy Davis, D
Darnell "DA-1" Waites, D
Chief of Police, City of Baker
Willie Brooks, D
Carl Dunn, D
Louis Hamilton II, D
Councilman, District 2, City of Baker
Rochelle Dunn, D
"Pete" Heine, D
Councilman, District 3, City of Baker
Glenda Bryant, D
Eric Burges, D
Councilman, District 4, City of Baker
Doris T. Alexander, D
Antonia Renee Caine, D
Robert Young, D
Councilman, District 5, City of Baker
Brenda G. Jackson, D
Alice Sanders, D
Parishwide
Law Enforcement 3.73 mill, 10-year tax renewal for sheriff
Democratic State Central Committee, 61st Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Lovie Blakes Griffin
C. Denise Marcelle
Democratic State Central Committee, 61st Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
Alfred Bell
Scott Cornelius
Corey Smith
Democratic State Central Committee, 63rd Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Jessica Carter
Tia Mills
Democratic State Central Committee, 63rd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
Mitchell Conner
Lorenzo Septs
Wesley Wannamaker, Jr.
Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Mike" Deshotels
Kendall Losee
Democratic State Central Committee, 65th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Dominque Dallas
Pamela Taylor Johnson
Maranda White
Democratic State Central Committee, 66th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Susan East Nelson
Britney Temple
Democratic State Central Committee, 66th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Trey" Ourso
Charles Stephens
Democratic State Central Committee, 67th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Carolyn R. Coleman
Leah Cullins
Sonya E. Hall
Democratic State Central Committee, 67th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
Charles "Carlos" Jean, Jr.
Larry Selders
Devin Wright
Democratic State Central Committee, 68th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
Michael Adams
Justin Dewitt
Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini
Jason Hughes
Democratic State Central Committee, 69th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Tawanda Boatner
Maryanna Haynes
Democratic State Central Committee, 69th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Brad" Gordon
Kirk Green
Democratic State Central Committee, 70th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Tania Nyman
Gail Horne Ray
Democratic State Central Committee, 101st Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Dawn Chanet Collins
Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Regina Barrow
Gary Chambers, Jr.
Belinda Davis
Linda Dewey
Lovie Blakes Griffin
Ciara Hart
Dalton Honore II
Clifford "Cliff" Lewis
C. Denise Marcelle
Gail Horne Ray
Chakesha Webb Scott
Larry Selders
Kasey Williams
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 1
Alfred Buckley
Brenda Carter
Jerel Giarrusso
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 3
Patricia Smith
Cedric Upshaw
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 4
Pamela Taylor Johnson
Lauren Perere
Maranda White
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 5
Vereta Tanner Lee
Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles
Cynthia Sampey
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 6
Verna Bradley-Jackson
Dawn Chanet Collins
Corey Smith
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 7
Scott Cornelius
Jamie Robinson
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 8
Tawanda Boatner
Dominique Dallas
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 9
Lance Roux
Charles Stephens
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 10
Carolyn R. Coleman
Leah Cullins
Bruce Miles
Joel Porter
Devin Wright
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 11
"Brad" Gordon
Trevonda Henderson
Elizabeth "Betty" Powers
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member, District 12
Brandon DeCuir
Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini
Jason Hughes
Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Cecil Cavanaugh
George Francis, Jr.
"Tommy" French
Conner Graham
Louis "Woody" Jenkins
Scott McKnight
ASCENSION
Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Barbara "Bo" O'Bear
Nicole Route
Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Alvin "Brad" Bourque
Kathryn Goppelt
Lynelle Johnson
"Marty" Martin
Gregory "Greg" Neff
Alvin "Al" Robert
"Jackie" Sandefer
Brandon Trosclair
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 2
Steven Crowe
Christina Guidry
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 8
Douglas "Doug" Foster
George M. Valentine, Jr.
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 9
Christy Bourgeois
Cheryl K. Fontenot
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 10
"Pam" Alonso
Rhonda Lamendola
ASSUMPTION
Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
Howard Castay
Clarence Williams
EAST FELICIANA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Mayor, Town of Jackson
Linda Karam, I
James "Jimmy" Norsworthy III, D
Junius "Pappy" Robillard, N
Mayor, Town of Slaughter
Melissa Davis, N
Janis Landry, R
Mayor, Village of Norwood
Rebecca "Becky" Bellue, D
"Jimmy" McCaa, R
Chief of Police, Town of Slaughter
Chance Davis, R
Walter Smith, Jr., R
Marshal, Town of Jackson
Fred Allen, R
"Ray Bubba" Allen, D
Mark Dousay, D
Aldermen, Village of Norwood
(Elect 3)
Willie Duncan, N
Tyler Glascock, R
David Jett, N
Kimmi Sellers (IND)
Member, Board of Trustees, Town of Jackson
(Elect 5)
Charles Coleman, D
William Free, R
David Guillory, N
Michael Harrell, D
"Don" Havard, D
Martin Macdiarmid, R
"MaryAnn" McCoy-Ridenour, N
Tamara Michael, D
Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Tom" Hogan
Michael Martin
IBERVILLE
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Natashia Carter Benoit
Karen "Kay" Jewell
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
James Huey Chustz, Jr.
Anthony Ray Ferdinand
Caleb Jones
Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Barbara "Bo" O'Bear
Nicole Route
LIVINGSTON
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Chief of Police, Town of Albany
Ronnie Gregoire, D
Boyd Wild, R
Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Mike" Deshotels
Kendall Losee
Democratic State Central Committee, 71st Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Lori Callais
Kathleen Dawkins
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Lori Callais
Daniel Carpenter
Kathleen Dawkins
Lynda Ingram
Sarah "Scott" Landry
Robin Parrott
Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Derek Babcock
Edith Carlin
Jonathan Rhett Davis
Mickey McMorris
Robert W. "Bob" Morgan
Joe Shumate
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 4
James Kurts
Joe Mitchell
POINTE COUPEE
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Natashia Carter Benoit
Karen "Kay" Jewell
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
James Huey Chustz, Jr.
Anthony Ray Ferdinand
Caleb Jones
ST. HELENA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Tom" Hogan
Michael Martin
ST. JAMES
Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Barbara "Bo" O'Bear
Nicole Route
TANGIPAHOA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Village of Tickfaw
10-mill tax rededication for general fund
Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Tom" Hogan
Michael Martin
WEST BATON ROUGE
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Natashia Carter Benoit
Karen "Kay" Jewell
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
James Huey Chustz, Jr.
Anthony Ray Ferdinand
Caleb Jones
WEST FELICIANA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Parishwide
Half-cent sales and use tax, 10-year renewal for School Board
Parishwide
3.75-mill, 10-year tax renewal for Consolidated School District No. 1
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Natashia Carter Benoit
Karen "Kay" Jewell
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
James Huey Chustz, Jr.
Anthony Ray Ferdinand
Caleb Jones