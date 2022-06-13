U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has broken again with the Trump wing of the Republican Party, this time by joining the Senate’s bipartisan gun safety deal announced Sunday.
The agreement, brokered by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, including Cassidy, would impose modest restrictions on gun purchases, including funding for states to adopt so-called red-flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed a danger.
Cassidy’s decision to bless the deal will undoubtedly reignite talk about his interest in running for governor next year.
“The stars appear to be lining up,” said Tony Clayton, a conservative Democrat who is the district attorney for West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes. Cassidy’s stance on the gun agreement “appeals to the interests of folks in Louisiana. I don’t think Louisianans will like to see any more restraints on the Second Amendment on adults and responsible people. Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. But young people should be scrutinized a bit more and so should people with a history of mental illness.”
Clayton hosted an event for Cassidy at his home in December that drew a large bipartisan crowd.
Many political moderates – Democrats and Republicans alike – began eyeing Cassidy after he voted with just six GOP Senate colleagues to convict Donald Trump in his February 2021 impeachment trial. A few months later, Cassidy was one of only 19 Republicans in the upper chamber who supported a bipartisan agreement that will shower Louisiana with hundreds of millions of dollars for road work projects.
These moderates believe that Cassidy has the best chance to keep Attorney General Jeff Landry, a full-throated Trump conservative, from winning the race to hold the most important job in Louisiana’s political constellation.
But conservatives who supported Cassidy when he ran for re-election in 2020 with Trump’s support see his support for the deal as another betrayal.
“His goal seems to be against so many of the things he said he was going to do when he ran in 2020,” said Woody Jenkins, who spent 28 years in the state House and now chairs the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party. “Republicans want him out, but he has a six-year term.”
Many wanted him out following the impeachment vote as the state party censured him then.
In March, only 38% of voters had a favorable view of Cassidy while 49% had an unfavorable view, according to a poll by Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon for a client he would not identify.
At this point, the race to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards appears wide open, with few major developments expected until after the November midterms, when Cassidy and U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, also a Republican, will make their plans known. If Republicans gain control of the Senate, that would make staying in Washington more attractive for both Cassidy and Kennedy, who has also generated speculation as a possible gubernatorial candidate, given his statewide popularity.
Sunday’s gun deal follows a demand by many voters that lawmakers do something in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.
The U.S. House, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, approved a sweeping measure that would bar the sale of semiautomatic weapons to anyone under 21, a provision that might have stopped the 18-year-old gunman in Texas. The bill would also prohibit the sale of large-capacity magazines and enact red-flag laws that would allow courts to authorize police to temporarily take weapons from someone a judge determines is a potential threat to themselves or others.
But this measure had no chance in the Senate, where passing gun legislation requires a filibuster-proof vote of at least 60 senators. There are only 50 Democrats.
These political dynamics prompted the bipartisan group of 20 senators to devise a proposal that is narrower than what the House approved.
Besides the red-flag laws, it would mandate that federal criminal background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 include a search of juvenile justice and mental health records. It also would prohibit gun sales to dating partners who have been convicted of domestic violence, a provision known as the “boyfriend loophole.” The restriction today on domestic abusers applies only to those who are married to or living with a partner, or are co-parent of a child.
The deal also would increase spending on programs to help people who are mentally ill or are suffering from suicidal thoughts, and it would increase funding to protect schools against possible gun violence.
President Joe Biden supports the deal, as do leading gun-control groups, even though it doesn’t go nearly as far as they want.
Cassidy declined an interview request on Monday but said in a statement: “I joined these negotiations to ensure any agreement addressed illegal gun violence while upholding due process and protecting law-abiding Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights. This agreement upholds that commitment.”
Kennedy also declined an interview request.
Kennedy is likely to oppose the deal because he has been a strong Trump supporter and is running for re-election this fall.
News outlets have noted that of the 10 Republicans supporting the agreement, four are leaving Congress at the end of the year and five, including Cassidy, are not up for re-election until 2026. Only Mitt Romney of Utah is up for re-election in 2024.