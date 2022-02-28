In a world focused on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy stuck mainly to a red meat diet during his speech, as did other speakers, at the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.
A Republican from Madisonville who is seeking a second term in November, Kennedy gave a 15-minute speech at the annual gathering of the political right-wing Saturday afternoon – a few hours before former President Donald Trump took to the stage.
He spoke for gun rights, against abortion, and said “the Biden administration sucks.”
Kennedy said he is for the police and against taking a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner to protest racial injustices.
“I believe that Arlington National Cemetery contains 400,000 reasons why you should stand your ass up for the national anthem,” Kennedy said to enthusiastic applause from the overwhelmingly middle-aged White audience.
“Like every other country in the history of humanity, America caught the disease of slavery. But we beat it back,” said Kennedy, “and we passed civil rights laws in 1866, 1871, 1875, 1960, 1964, 1968, 1990, 1991 and I’m probably leaving some out. The truth is that most Americans don’t think that much about race. They think about character and they understand that souls have no color.”
Kennedy, who was Louisiana’s treasurer for 17 years before becoming U.S. senator in 2017, has made a national name for himself sharing cornpone homilies and abrasive attacks.
“I believe that the nauseously woke Washington insider elites, the permanent Washington types – you know who I’m talking about – the vanilla soy extra foam latte crowd that lives in the Georgetown condos with the important art on their walls, don’t respect our ideas. They don’t care what we think, and they believe they’re better than us.”
He graduated as co-valedictorian at Zachary High School in 1969, while the school was segregated, made Phi Beta Kappa and senior class president at Vanderbilt University, earned a law degree from the University of Virginia, then an additional legal degree from Magdalen College at the University of Oxford in England. He worked for Govs Buddy Roemer and Mike Foster as well as a bond attorney.
Though Kennedy recently has been sending fundraising emails that claim he is being taken down by socialists, his campaign reported $11.1 million on hand at the end of 2021 after spending $5.2 million on his reelection campaign – about 10 times more than his two Democratic challengers, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission. Between them, Luke Mixon, a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot, and Gary Chambers Jr., a community activist, have about $120,000 in campaign funds available going into 2022.
When Trump’s turn came to speak, the former president called current President Biden "weak and grossly competent" and blamed him for the crisis in Ukraine.
The four-day C-PAC convention ended with 59% of the attendees voting in a straw poll to back Trump in the 2024 presidential race. His closest rival was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received 28% of the votes.