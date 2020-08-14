One of the biggest decisions facing the winner of this year’s crowded race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president is: What is to be done about the looming creation of the City of St. George?
Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, who is up for re-election, has ferociously opposed the new city, joining a lawsuit to block its incorporation in the southeastern corner of the parish. She thinks it would slash revenue to city-parish government, causing a budget crisis.
But several of her opponents have criticized her approach as combative and divisive. They argue the mayor should be working with the organizers of St. George to make the transition go smoothly.
Last October, 54 percent of voters within the boundaries of the proposed new city approved its incorporation. But the lawsuit filed by Broome and others in November has put the actual creation of the city on hold, and the case is expected to last at least two years.
Mary Olive Pierson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the legal challenge will continue even if Broome is ousted. She notes that Metro Councilman LaMont Cole and Baton Rouge attorney Lewis Unglesby are also plaintiffs.
"Nothing can change this lawsuit but a court's ruling," Pierson said.
But Drew Murrell, a spokesperson for the St. George movement, says a different mayor could go a long way towards making the new city a reality.
"You think the courts are going to overturn an election if we're sitting down with city-parish leaders and working on a transition agreement we can jointly present to the Metro Council for approval?" Murrell said. "We always wanted to work with Mayor Broome, but all we got was division and hate."
Time to move forward?
Broome has drawn tmore challengers that any incumbent mayor-president in Baton Rouge for three decades. And several of them say they would take a more conciliatory approach to dealing with St. George.
Matt Watson, a Republican, said the lawsuit is damaging the parish by holding up "constructive dialogue" on how to move forward. He called Broome's legal challenge "childish" and "counterproductive," and said he's ready to sit down and negotiate an "equitable path forward" for both St. George and the larger city-parish.
"I'm going to stand firm for what I think is best for the entire parish, but I do think in the long run the creation of St. George is not as bad for the people who don't live in St. George as its being played out to be," Watson said.
He said the creation of St. George could stem the exodus of young families from the parish. He also said the municipality would be eligible for federal grant dollars, creating an additional avenue for tax dollars to return to the parish.
Wicker, a Democrat, also said she's interested in ending the lawsuit and healing the tensions between St. George's supporters and the city-parish.
"I told [the St. George proponents] I want to sit down at the table with them and have dialogue and conversation on a path forward," Wicker said. "That didn't happen before and that's why we're at this juncture now. All this division with St. George opened up a whole other can of worms that didn't need to happen."
Wicker’s candidacy is currently in jeopardy after an appeals court disqualified her for failing to file two years of state income tax returns. She's appealing the decision to the state's Supreme Court
Jordan Piazza, a Republican and owner of Uncle Earl's Bar, thinks it’s a "tragedy" that the conversation has gotten this far. He worries the divisiveness is pushing businesses and residents away from the city-parish.
"We have a history of putting the same types of folks in office, delivering the same mediocre results and that's why you have people breaking off the way they have," Piazza, a Republican, said. "All we're doing is wasting time, energy and money by trying to fight people."
He said at this point, the lawsuit is "delaying the inevitable," and until a judge rules otherwise, he would work with St. George to craft a plan moving forward.
Broome disputes her opponents’ claims that the divisiveness of St. George is her fault. She says she has been asking St. George organizers for detailed plans about how they would operate as a city — for example, which services they would take over from the parish, and how they would fund them — but they have not been able to deliver.
"Part of leadership is making decisions you think will benefit a majority of the people,” Broome said. “I have not made this a divisive issue at all. The leadership of St. George led in that.”
Frank Smith, a Republican and first-time candidate, lives in the boundaries of the would-be city. He thinks the lawsuit should be dropped.
Don’t ‘put the cart before the horse’
Other candidates think the next mayor should let the lawsuit work its way through the courts before taking any major action.
"We need to allow the judicial system to run its course," said State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said. "Short of that, you're putting the cart before the horse."
Marcelle, a Democrat, thinks the entire parish should've had the opportunity to vote on the measure — not just those living within the proposed city's boundaries — given the impact St. George's incorporation would have on the city-parish budget. And she said she didn't think the parish needs an additional city.
Still, she said she's open to continued dialogue with St. George's organizers, and will wait and see how the lawsuit plays out in court.
Former State Rep. Steve Carter, a Republican, said he didn't have enough information to form an opinion on whether St. George's incorporation would negatively impact the parish. He said he'd prefer to wait and see what happens in the courts.
"I'm going to let it run through the course of the court system and just see the outcome of that," Carter said, adding that he'll try to "make whatever the outcome is the best for Baton Rouge."
E Eric Guirard, a local attorney, says he's "definitely against" St. George's desire to incorporate.
"The St. George movement is the antithesis of everything I stand for, and that's bringing Baton Rouge together, both racially and economically," he said.