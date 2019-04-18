Early voting for the May 4 ballot starts Saturday and ends April 27. A number of propositions and runoff elections on the ballot in the Baton Rouge region are listed below.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Mayfair Park/Park East/Heights Crime Prevention and Improvement District
To continue to levy a $144 annual parcel fee, generating $61,870 a year, for five years for crime prevention, increased presence of law enforcement personnel, and beautification of public spaces.
Iberville Parish
St. Gabriel City Council
(3 to be elected)
Deborah "Debbie" Alexander, D
Juan Vashion Darville, D
Melvin L. Hasten Sr., D
Jeffery "Benny" Hayes, D
Ralph "Big Guy" Johnson Sr., D
Catherine Williams, D
Livingston Parish
Mosquito Abatement District 2 and 3
To levy a service charge of up to $3 per month, generating $325,000 a year, for 10 years for each residential or commercial structure, and to be collected with the monthly charges for metered water, for mosquito abatement and control programs.
Fire Protection District No. 11
To renew a 10-year, 10-mill property tax, generating $17,470 a year, for fire trucks and other firefighting equipment, and for acquiring and constructing a building to house the firefighting equipment and to serve as an office and communications center.
St. James Parish
Parishwide flood protection tax
To levy a special 30-year, 7-mill property tax, generating an estimated $3.75 million a year, for levee, drainage and flood protection projects within the east and west banks of the parish.
Tangipahoa Parish
Road Lighting District 5
To levy 10-year, 10-mill property tax, estimated to generate $111,645 a year, and to replace the 15-mill property tax that was part of the district prior to the expansion of its boundaries in 2018.
Gravity Drainage District 5
To renew a 10-year, 4.29-mill property tax, generating $70,000 a year for drainage works.
West Feliciana Parish
Parishwide Law Enforcement District
To continue to levy a five-year, 5.77-mill property tax, generating $2.09 million a year for the district.
Parishwide Consolidated School District 1
Authority to incur debt and issue bonds up to $52.6 million for no longer than 30 years and to be repaid from property taxes, with an estimated 9.95 mills to be levied in the first year, for school construction and improvements.