Longtime Baton Rouge civil attorney Melanie Newkome Jones believes she's the most qualified candidate left in the race for a seat on the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. Her opponent, former assistant district attorney and current Baton Rouge City Court Judge Chris Hester, begs to differ.

Voters in 279 precincts in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide who they prefer in the Dec. 5 runoff.

Jones, 57, finished first in the Nov. 3 primary with 46% of the ballots cast, collecting 77,349 votes. Hester, 37, secured a spot in the runoff by taking 35% of the ballots, or 59,679 votes.

Jones is a Democrat; Hester is a Republican. The third candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot, Republican Johanna R. Landreneau, picked up the remaining 19% of the ballots, or 31,126 votes.

Jones and Hester are vying for the seat that retiring 1st Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham, 74, of Baton Rouge, will relinquish at the end of the year. Higginbotham, a Republican, has held the 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division A seat since 2010.

Jones contends her nearly three decades of civil law experience and extensive appellate practice makes her the clear choice for voters.

"I am by far the most qualified candidate," she said. "The difference between Chris and I is he's practiced pretty much exclusively criminal law. I've done literally everything."

Hester, son of the late 19th Judicial District Judge Bob Hester, graduated from law school in 2008 and practiced civil law before joining the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office in the fall of 2009.

He spent nine years as a prosecutor and has served on City Court since January 2019.

Hester argues he has "the right experience."

"I believe what separates me is I've spent my entire career in the courtroom," he said.

Hester also points out that he's the only candidate in the race with judicial experience.

He had said during the primary campaign that judges need to be proven, fair and trustworthy because "the stakes are simply too high at this level of our judicial system."

Jones noted that City Court handles primarily traffic and small claims cases and evictions.

"He's a judge, but he's a judge of City Court," she said.

Jones, a lawyer since 1991, has a general civil practice, with an emphasis in family-related issues. She said she's one of nine board-certified family law specialists in Baton Rouge.

Voter turnout for the 1st Circuit race on Nov. 3 was an impressive 67.6%, but Jones and Hester realize the turnout for the runoff likely will be considerably smaller with the presidential race no longer on the ballot.

Jones said she is continuing to go door-to-door hanging campaign material on doors and speaking with residents who are outside.

Hester said his campaign is doing everything it can to keep voter interest in the runoff high.

"There may be some fatigue," he pointed out. "People get apathetic in runoffs. That's frustrating for candidates."

The Baton Rouge-based 1st Circuit, one of five circuit courts of appeal in the state, consists of 12 judges and has jurisdiction over 16 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.

The circuit courts hear appeals from juvenile, family and district courts.