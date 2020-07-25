Early voting begins Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.

The following local race is on the ballot in East Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

East Feliciana Parish

Jackson Town Marshal

Fred Allen, R

Mark Dousay, D

West Feliciana Parish

No races

