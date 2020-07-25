Early voting begins Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.
The following local race is on the ballot in East Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
East Feliciana Parish
Jackson Town Marshal
Fred Allen, R
Mark Dousay, D
West Feliciana Parish
No races