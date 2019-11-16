The Louisiana secretary of state's online portal and mobile app, where voters go to find their polling location, went down Saturday afternoon for about an hour in the middle of the state's runoff election for governor and other state and local races.
Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin said on Twitter around 3:15 p.m. that the GeauxVote mobile app and the voter portal on the secretary of state's website were "temporarily unavailable" and that his office was working to restore service.
Ardoin spokesman Tyler Brey said the portal and app went down about 3 p.m. and were restored around 4 p.m.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are choosing a governor and a host of state legislative races, as well as secretary of state.