Baton Rouge District Judge Richard "Chip" Moore's last remaining opponent said Wednesday she is withdrawing from the race, which will give the coronavirus-stricken judge another six-year term on the 19th Judicial District Court.

The election for the Division N seat that Moore, 55, a Republican, has held since 2005 had been set for Nov. 3.

Jennifer Moisant, who was the first candidate to qualify for the seat in late June, said Wednesday she decided to pull out after the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that Moore's campaign manager could sign his qualifying papers until the judge was physically able to do so. He has done so.

"Judge Moore has been in my prayers and I am happy to see him on the mend," Moisant, a Democrat, announced Wednesday. "With that said, let me be the first to congratulate Judge Moore on his re-election to his seat."

Moore's other opponent, Dale Glover, a Democrat, withdrew from the race July 31, also citing Moore's own qualifying for the seat.

Moore's re-election committee expressed its "deep appreciation to Jennifer for her professionalism in this race." Moore wishes her the best of success in the future, the committee added.

Moore has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since early July.