Gov. John Bel Edwards has rolled out the first policy paper of his reelection bid, reiterating his support for universal dual enrollment and backing expanded access to apprenticeships and other workforce development programs.
The plan includes reenacting a tax credit for businesses that employ apprentices, increasing access to the Incumbent Worker Training Program, which helps businesses pay to train their employees, and providing job training for people who receive food stamps.
The most significant part of the plan--creating universal dual enrollment in Louisiana high schools--was already introduced by the governor before the legislative session but was shelved in favor of a task force. The plan would have given high school juniors and seniors access to two free courses for college credit.
Edwards’ campaign said workforce development was at the “core of major economic development deals” announced by the administration, including the highly-touted DXC technology deal in New Orleans. DXC, and most other companies involved in an economic development deal with the administration, also received millions in subsidies and tax breaks.
“Louisiana has the most talented, hardworking people in the world,” Edwards said in a statement, touting the state’s economy. “In my second term, I will make Louisiana’s workforce the most job-ready in the country.”
The plan also includes studying whether to require companies that receive tax incentives or public contracts to hire apprentices, promoting portable industry credentials, expanding the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program and using the state’s national guard to help prepare youth for the workforce.