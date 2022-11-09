Bogalusa voted Tuesday to elect a 23-year-old mayor, bringing the incumbent mayor's term to an end.
Tyrin Truong won the Nov. 8 election for Bogalusa mayor with 56% of the vote, beating out incumbent Wendy O'Quin Perrette, who won 19% of the vote.
A third candidate, Teddy Drummond, garnered 25% of the vote. He and Perrette both ran under no party.
"I know people all across the state are watching us," Truong said. "If you have concerns about young people leading, just let us lead."
Truong is a 2021 alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri with a degree in African American Studies. He returned to his hometown after graduation with hopes of running for public office, eventually deciding to vie for the mayor's seat.
He said he hopes to do away with the "good ol' boys system" in Bogalusa and replace many of the current local appointees. He plans to spend his first year focusing on reducing crime in the 11,000-person town.
“We’re tired of making headlines for those reasons," Truong said.
The shift in leadership comes as Bogalusa gains attention for its increase in violent crime, a trend seen across rural Louisiana.
Javorious Scott, a famous 22-year-old rapper under the name JayDaYoungan, was killed in Bogalusa in July, drawing national attention. Last month, 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington was fatally shot outside the Bogalusa High School homecoming football game.
After that shooting, Albany High School chose to forfeit their football game scheduled against Bogalusa rather than play, even though Perrette and other officials promised to put strenuous new security measures in place beforehand.
Perrette was first elected as mayor in 2014 and served two terms before losing this election.
“I will look back on my years of service to all the citizens of Bogalusa as among the best in my life,” Perrette said in a statement. “We accomplished a lot and there is so much more to be done, but the people of this community have always risen to and overcome any challenge. I’m confident they will continue to do so."
But Perrette didn't accept defeat without admonishing the public for choosing the young contender.
“I wish the mayor-elect well, but young Tyrin has demonstrated repeatedly during this campaign that he lacks the skills necessary to lead and unite our city,” Perrette added. “I pray I am wrong. During the transition period I will help any way that I can. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Bogalusa for the last 20 years, and I’ll continue to do what I can to make our community a better place.”